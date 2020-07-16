The West Virginia University basketball team filled up its final open scholarship spot Thursday, as 6-foot-11 Seny Ndiaye signed to join the 2020 recruiting class.
Ndiaye joins Taj Thweatt, Kedrian Johnson and Isaiah Cottrell in that group. Thweatt and Cottrell both have already enrolled at WVU. That scholarship came open after former South Charleston All-State guard Brandon Knapper transferred to Eastern Kentucky.,
"I'm officially a Mountaineer," the center tweeted over a photo of him signing his letter of intent.
Ndiaye, originally from Senegal, is familiar with one of his incoming teammates. He joined Cottrell on the Huntington Prep roster last season, averaging five points, six rebounds and three blocks. Originally, Ndiaye was going to head to Beckley Prep and be part of the 2021 recruiting class, but changed his mind and signed with WVU.
“Seny has impressed us with his work ethic,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said. “Coach [Erik] Martin and I saw him in Atlanta two years ago. We were really impressed with how hard he played and how hard he competed. We watched him this past year at Huntington Prep. He’s gotten better and better. We think he could have a really good career for us at West Virginia.”
Ndiaye, who is expected to enroll for the fall semester, had two listed scholarship offers, WVU and Providence. He likely won't be called upon to be a major contributor in his first season in Morgantown. The Mountaineers feature a frontcourt stacked with talent.
Oscar Tshiebwe, who toyed with the idea of turning pro but return to the WVU roster, was named to the All-Big 12 second team, all-freshman team and all-newcomer team after averaging 11.2 points and 9.3 rebounds. Derek Culver earned All-Big 12 honorable mention after averaging 10.4 points and 8.6 rebounds.
Cottrell comes in with a stout resume, too. He was a national top-100 player out of Huntington Prep rated the No. 13 power forward in the country by 247Sports.