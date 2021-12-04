MORGANTOWN -- After a blazing-hot start, West Virginia guard Taz Sherman came just short of surpassing his career high in scoring for the third time in the season’s first eight games.
The good news for the Mountaineers? Despite being a bit short-handed, they didn’t need it.
Sherman missed matching his career high by one point, pouring in 27, and WVU spoiled Highlanders coach Darris Nichols’ Coliseum homecoming in a 67-51 victory on Saturday afternoon.
West Virginia (7-1) was without senior guard and second-leading scorer Sean McNeil, who missed the contest with a back injury. He is listed as day-to-day.
McNeil averages 12 points per game, the only player other than Sherman on WVU’s roster averaging double figures, but the Mountaineers made it work and then some on Saturday. West Virginia used a 10-1 run, capped by a Sherman 3-pointer at the buzzer, to carry a 42-24 lead into halftime
That advantage would grow to as many as 27 in the second half. A closing 15-6 run for the Highlanders against the Mountaineer reserves a game after Bellarmine closed on a 10-0 spurt in a similar situation on Tuesday was as much a talking point as any after Saturday’s win.
“We all have to focus on doing the right things instead of doing our own thing sometimes,” Sherman said. “I feel like we’re going to be a good team in the long run but I think we have a lot of things we need to get better at. One is closing games. One is dribble penetration and open 3s and of course rebounding, that’s been the thing we’ve got to focus on this year. I feel like we’re a good team, but I feel like we have so much ways to go to be a great team.”
On the positive side of things, graduate transfer Pauly Paulicap continued to carve out his spot in the rotation, giving the Mountaineers big minutes and production in the first half. Paulicap’s seven points, five rebounds and a block weren’t eye-popping, but they came in only 7:59 of playing time, and he went 3 for 3 from the field with WVU outscoring Radford by 24 points in that stretch.
West Virginia coach Bob Huggins credited Paulicap’s off-court work with some of his output and said his minutes should see a steady increase as his reliability continues.
“Look at Pauly,” Huggins said. “Let’s be honest now, you guys didn’t think Pauly was very good the first time you saw him. But now all of the sudden he’s blocking shots, he’s our best rebounder, he’s our best inside scorer because he worked at it. He put time in. He spent a lot of time with [assistant coach] Erik [Martin]. He wants to get better, he wants to be good, he wanted to play.
"And at that time, think about it, you’ve got Isaiah [Cottrell] whose returning, you’ve got … [Dimon Carrigan] and those guys are playing ahead of him. He decided he was going to outwork them, that’s how it works.
“It’s not personal. We’re going to play the guys who we think are going to give us the best chance to win. When somebody like Pauly has, when you set yourself apart, you’re going to get all the playing time you can stand. He’s going to get a lot more as it goes on.”
It was also a big day for some of WVU’s freshmen as 6-foot-8 forward James Okonkwo made his first appearance, playing five minutes and scoring two points and grabbing two rebounds. Forward Jamel King played for just the second time after logging a single minute in a win over Elon earlier in the season and went scoreless with two 3-point attempts. Guard Seth Wilson, who had appeared in four games, scored his first points as a Mountaineer, finishing with five on 2-for-8 shooting.
Radford never led, inching to within a single point at 13-12 with 12:33 remaining in the first half. The Mountaineers answered with a 13-2 run to get the lead into double figures and ended the half on a 14-4 extended spurt to give themselves more breathing room.
West Virginia forced 20 Radford turnovers and converted them into 31 points while limiting the Highlanders to just 12 points off 11 WVU miscues. Both Sherman and point guard Kedrian Johnson had four steals.
Bryan Hart led the Highlanders (4-5) with nine points.
West Virginia’s next game will be at 7 p.m. on Wednesday as it hosts No. 17 Connecticut. On Saturday, Huggins gave his initial thoughts of the Huskies.
“I think they have the best athletes in the country,” Huggins said. “I watched them against Michigan State and Michigan State historically has had athletes and they weren’t even as close to being as athletic.
“They remind me a lot of a couple of the teams I had at Cincinnati. They’re that athletic.”