After West Virginia’s 74-59 win over Pitt last Friday, senior guard Taz Sherman took to the podium and discussed the pride he felt being 2-0 in early-season tournaments over the last two years.
On Thursday, Sherman made sure the Mountaineers took a first step toward making that mark 3-0.
Sherman set a career high, pouring in 27 points as WVU held pesky Elon at bay for an 87-68 win in the first round of the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic in Charleston, South Carolina.
With the win, the Mountaineers (3-0) earned a date against Marquette at 7 p.m. Friday after the Golden Eagles knocked off Ole Miss 78-72 prior to WVU’s win on Thursday. The Rebels and Phoenix will meet after the West Virginia-Marquette contest on Friday.
The win was also the 903rd of Mountaineer coach Bob Huggins’ career, tying him with Roy Williams for fourth all-time among Division I coaches.
WVU’s Kedrian Johnson hit a 3-pointer to start the scoring in the first half and the Mountaineers never trailed, but it was far from easy as Elon refused to go away. The Phoenix (2-2) entered the game shooting 42.4% from 3-point range, and while the Mountaineers held Elon under that on Friday, the outside shot was certainly a weapon. The Phoenix hit 10 of 27 shots from beyond the arc and that helped Elon stay in the game despite foul trouble to point guard Hunter McIntosh as well as West Virginia’s pressure defense, which for much of the game was of the full-court variety.
Elon was more careful with the ball than either of WVU’s first two opponents -- Oakland and Pitt -- turning it over 17 times with the Mountaineers entering averaging 28.5 forced turnovers per game. Still, WVU was able to turn those miscues into 26 points and outscored the Phoenix 26-9 off turnovers.
West Virginia also posted some impressive shooting percentages as well, knocking down 51.7% of its shots from the floor (30 of 58) and converting 21 of 28 free throws (75%). Senior guard Sean McNeil backed up Sherman’s effort with 16 points with Johnson and Isaiah Cottrell each adding nine. For the first time this season, the Mountaineers won the rebounding advantage, outrebounding the Phoenix 39-33.
The first half offered a bit of a mixed bag as the Mountaineers carried a 44-37 lead into the break.
On the positive side of things, WVU shot 50% from the floor (14 of 28), hit 80% of its free throws (12 of 15) and forced 10 turnovers, outscoring Elon off turnovers 16-7.
West Virginia seemed poised to run away with things as a 14-2 run in just over five minutes put the Mountaineers up 35-20. WVU would lead by 15 twice in the opening 20 minutes, marking the largest advantage by either team.
But the Phoenix used an 11-2 run to cut the advantage to five with 1:35 remaining at 42-37. Isaiah Cottrell hit a pair of late free throws for the Mountaineers to account for the first-half scoring.
Foul trouble plagued West Virginia throughout the early going as the team was called for 14 first-half fouls. Five players -- Kedrian Johnson, Gabe Osabuohien, Dimon Carrigan, Sherman and Seth Wilson -- each carried two fouls into the break with Malik Curry being hit with three.
Curry’s third foul was of the technical variety after the teams met at halfcourt as the first-half clock expired. Osabuohien and the Phoenix’s Jerald Gillens-Butler came together, but despite some verbal barking, cooler heads prevailed and offsetting technicals were the result.
Though West Virginia wouldn’t relinquish the lead, the teams continued to play tug-of-war with the advantage. The Mountaineers again extended the cushion to 15 with an opening 12-4 spurt, but the Phoenix answered with a 10-4 stretch of their own to close the gap back to single-figures at 60-51.
WVU responded with an 11-3 run to take its biggest lead of the game at 17, and this time made it stick as Elon got no closer than 12 the rest of the way.
Torrence Watson led four double-digit scorers for the Phoenix with 15 points followed by McIntosh with 13, Darius Burford with 12 and Zac Ervin with 11.