MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia coach Bob Huggins called the return of senior guard Taz Sherman from concussion protocol “a shot in the arm ” for the Mountaineers.
In truth, it was more like a shot in the chest -- one full of life-saving adrenaline.
The Mountaineers (14-9 overall, 3-7 Big 12 Conference) certainly looked reinvigorated in their 79-63 conquest of Iowa State on Tuesday, and it was a win that was direly needed as WVU looks to resurrect its NCAA Tournament hopes down the stretch of the regular season.
Sherman missed the team’s 60-53 loss against Texas Tech on Saturday, one in which West Virginia shot just 4 for 32 in the second half and looked offensively lost as the Red Raiders rallied to send the Mountaineers to their seventh straight loss.
An eighth may have meant curtains for WVU’s postseason aspirations, and leading up to the tipoff against Iowa State on Tuesday, Sherman’s status was still unknown.
He not only played, he scored 16 points, grabbed eight rebounds and handed out six assists, all team highs. More than that, though, the Mountaineers’ offensive catalyst was back and the relief expressed in postgame press conferences over the team snapping its losing skid was equaled by the relief felt by Sherman’s return.
“He can do it all, bro,” senior point guard Malik Curry said. “Professional scorer right here, that’s all I can say. Y’all know how much we need him, so I’m glad he’s back.”
Though Sherman returned to the lineup, Huggins and Sherman himself admitted that he likely wasn’t all the way back. But some Sherman was certainly better than none.
“They were really concerned about his cardio and the cardio part of it going to something else,” Huggins said. “We didn’t put him in any situation to get banged around, but he wanted to play really bad.”
Despite the conditioning concerns, Sherman still logged 31 minutes, which he said was more difficult than it probably appeared.
“I’d say within the first two minutes I got tired,” Sherman said. “But as an athlete, you find a way to push through it. Especially at this level, you should know how to play while you’re tired. One thing I wanted to make sure of is that I got my rest intervals. I wasn’t going to try and stay out there for 10 minutes straight, maybe get five to eight minutes and then get [a rest].”
Sherman’s injury came late in the second half of the team’s 81-77 loss at Baylor last Monday when he was inadvertently struck in the face by Baylor defender Jeremy Sochan as he reached in to steal the ball. Sherman lost control of the ball and slowly went to the floor as the Bears took off the other way with the steal.
On replay, though the shot to the jaw was apparent, it didn’t necessarily look like the most vicious of hits. But Sherman said the effects began immediately.
“As far as I know [I was out],” Sherman said. “I heard the [doctor] talking to me on the floor and I was still kind of dazed and stuff. I was trying to look at the goal to see if I could see it clearly, it was just like a blurry image there. It wasn’t like two images, it was like very blurry. Like when you don’t have high-definition or something like that, it was like 180p.
“I was probably out for five to 10 seconds and then Doc tapped on my shoulder and I got up.”
Having already suffered two concussions prior to this one, Sherman said he knew what it was right away. He added that while those previous experiences helped him through this one, each concussion has brought more severe symptoms.
“This was my third one -- I had one in high school my junior year and I had one here two years ago in November, but each one was progressively worse,” Sherman said. “It took me more time to come back this time than the other times, but other than that, headaches and typical concussion stuff ... lights, looking at lights. It was difficult, but it was my third go-round at it so I knew what to do.”
Having already suffered through a bout with COVID and the following weeks of trying to work back into shape, it’s been a senior season full of adversity for Sherman. It’s unlikely that any single player in the Big 12 is more important to his team than Sherman is to the Mountaineers, who have already shown to be offensively handcuffed without him.
Now, needing to find several more wins over the final eight games and into the Big 12 Tournament, a healthy and prepared Sherman is vital. Huggins and the rest of the Mountaineers hope the worst is over for the star guard.
“We were all concerned about Taz,” Huggins said. “It’s a matter of him being able to get his cardio back. He gets his cardio back, he’ll be back to the same old Taz.”