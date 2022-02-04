For the first time this season, West Virginia will play a Big 12 Conference opponent for the second time.
Though the opponent is the same, in some ways, things couldn’t be more different.
In particular, for the Mountaineers, it’s the status of star guard Taz Sherman, who was injured in the team’s 81-77 loss at Baylor on Monday after being inadvertently struck in the jaw. Sherman, who scored 29 points in the game before exiting with four minutes to go, went to the floor immediately and was taken to the locker room.
During a Zoom call on Friday, WVU coach Bob Huggins said he still didn’t know if his leading scorer would be available for a key battle against No. 14 Texas Tech on Saturday at the Coliseum. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN.
“He’s in concussion protocol, so I have no idea,” Huggins said. “Obviously, he’s one of the best players in the league, it’s going to affect us [if he can’t play]. I think our staff and our team are more concerned about Taz and Taz’s welfare than we are about trying to rush him back here too soon.”
If WVU (13-8 overall, 2-6 Big 12) is to snap a six-game losing streak and reverse a 78-65 result in Lubbock, Texas on Jan. 22, it will have to handle a Red Raiders team that has won four of its last five games, with the only outlier being a 94-91 double-overtime loss at No. 10 Kansas. It’s certainly a game West Virginia drastically needs, but Sherman’s status has made this week’s preparation even tougher, according to Huggins.
“It’s difficult when you lose a player of Taz’s abilities and now you’re trying to ... and really don’t know what’s going to happen being in protocol, we don’t know what’s going to happen,” Huggins said. “So you’re trying to juggle some people, move some people around, look at different things to see what gives us the best chance to try and win.”
The reversal of a couple of key stats from the teams’ first meeting would go a long way in turning around the result, primarily rebounding (a 39-29 Texas Tech advantage in the first meeting) and points in the paint (30-16 in Tech's favor). The Mountaineers also turned the ball over 17 times in that game, and facing a critical make-or-break point in their season, Huggins pointed to those things as critical deficiencies not only in the loss to the Red Raiders but in the season thus far.
“The reason we’re in the shape we are in is because we didn’t rebound and because we threw the ball to the other team,” Huggins said. “You take those two things away, we’d have been pretty good. But you can’t throw the ball to the other team 10 times and you certainly can’t give up an inordinate amount of offensive rebounds.”
It’s certainly a balanced squad the Mountaineers are preparing to face as Texas Tech (17-5, 6-3) boasts five players averaging double figures in scoring. The Red Raiders are led by senior forward Bryson Williams (13.6 points per game) but he has plenty of help with junior guard Terrence Shannon (11.1), junior guard Kevin McCullar (10.9), senior forward Kevin Obanor (10.7) and senior guard Davion Warren (10.3) all right behind. Texas Tech is also extremely stingy on defense, yielding just 60.5 points per game, good enough for 16th nationally, and is 22nd in rebounding margin at plus-7.2 per game.
By this point, it’s pretty clear what the Red Raiders will bring into Saturday’s matchup, but with Sherman’s health and the Mountaineers’ recent results, it’s not so certain on the WVU side.
Yes, the Mountaineers come in having lost six straight, but the second half of a 77-68 loss at Arkansas last Saturday and the team’s performance against Baylor Monday in Waco, Texas had Huggins praising his team as opposed to criticizing it.
If Sherman is not be able to go on Saturday, Huggins pointed to some of the team’s freshmen -- Jamel King, Seth Wilson and Kobe Johnson -- as players who may be called upon to try and help take up some of the slack. Regardless of whether Sherman plays or not, it’s an opportunity and a critical one at that for the Mountaineers to try and find a quality win to get their season back on track.
Huggins still feels like the team is and has been closer than what the results have indicated.
“You get a call here and there, we get a rebound here and there, we get a shot that almost went in, didn’t go in -- we’re right there,” Huggins said. “I don’t think you can play any harder than we did against Baylor. I was proud of our guys. And how many times is what happened [Sherman’s late injury] going to happen?
“Sometimes, whatever you want to call it -- luck or fate or whatever -- is not in your corner. We get a call in the Baylor game, who knows what happens? But we didn’t. So, you play on.”