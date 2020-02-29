MORGANTOWN — The West Virginia University men’s basketball team is not finding new ways to lose, that much is certain.
WVU continued to struggle with shooting the ball in all phases of the game and did not defend well Saturday as Oklahoma completed a regular-season sweep of the Mountaineers with a 73-62 win in the Coliseum, spoiling the day the school retired the number of basketball Hall of Famer Rod Thorn and sending West Virginia to its third consecutive loss.
West Virginia (19-10, 7-9 Big 12) made just 24 of its 70 field goal attempts with a 4-of-25 performance from 3-point range Saturday while Oklahoma went 26 of 52 from the field and 8 of 21 from distance.
“Mainly [our shots] were all short,” WVU coach bob Huggins said. “That’s not what killed us. What killed us is we have a guy pinned on the sideline and we back off him for some reason. I have no idea why we would do that, and he makes a 3. Then we leave a guy who we said, ‘don’t leave.’ He steps into another 3, and then we have a guy split a trap — which is a no-no. He shoots it and goes and gets his own rebound then tips it in for a three-point play.”
The Mountaineers and Sooners (18-11, 8-8 Big 12) battled early in the first half, with five lead changes in the game’s first few minutes. West Virginia took an 11-8 lead with 13:01 to play in the first half when freshman forward Oscar Tshiebwe tipped the ball away from Oklahoma, collected the loose ball and went the length of the court for an emphatic dunk. It gave West Virginia what would be both its largest and last lead of the afternoon.
Oklahoma answered with a De’Vion Harmon 3-pointer to tie the game and took the lead for good with 12:03 to play in the first half on a Jamal Bieniemy 3-pointer.
West Virginia hung around for the rest of the half and trailed 25-21 at the break, but the Sooners came out of the locker room ready to score and the Mountaineers did not do much to stop them. After WVU sophomore Emmitt Matthews opened the scoring for the half on a layup to get the Mountaineers within two points, OU went to work and built a lead which ballooned to as many as 21 points with 7:08 to play.
The Mountaineers closed the deficit within single digits several times in the final few minutes but could never get closer than eight points.
“I thought our energy was OK at the end of the game,” Huggins said. “We need to know where our man is. We need to follow the scouting report. When they’re told don’t leave somebody, then don’t leave them. When they’re told to press up on them and make them bounce it, they need to press up on them and make them bounce it.
“[Oklahoma] made shots. You have to give them credit. They made shots. We broke down, and they made shots. When they broke down, we didn’t make shots. We got nothing inside.”
Tshiebwe scored seven quick points for WVU in the first half but was mostly a non-factor for the final 30 minutes, finishing with nine points and a game-high 10 rebounds. Sophomore forward Derek Culver also struggled, finishing with five points and eight rebounds. Both Tshiebwe and Culver were relegated to the West Virginia bench for long stretches in the second half while freshman guard Miles “Deuce” McBride led WVU with 13 points in the loss.
For Oklahoma, forward Kristian Doolittle finished as the game’s leading scorer with 19 points while fellow OU forward Brady Manek scored 15. Guards Austin Reaves (13 points) Bieniemy (12 points) also hit double-figures in scoring for OU.
“We had some trouble keeping them off of their offensive boards, but we had a good stretch there in the second half to move the ball and make plays for each other and knock down some shots to create a little bit of a margin,” Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said. “Really good win. Anytime you can win anywhere in this conference is great. To win on the road is a bonus, so I know how special that is.”
The loss moves West Virginia into a sixth-place tie in the Big 12 along with TCU, which upset No. 2 Baylor on Saturday. WVU’s final two regularseason games are Tuesday at Iowa State and next Saturday at home against Baylor before the Big 12 tournament begins March 11 at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri.