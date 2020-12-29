Set to get into the meat of its Big 12 Conference schedule on Saturday, West Virginia brought with it a long list of goals into Tuesday afternoon’s home game against Northeastern at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.
And as has been the case in most of the team’s games so far this season, there was some good and some bad to take away from the Mountaineers’ latest conquest.
No. 9 WVU (8-2) accomplished the ultimate goal in earning a victory, riding a 19-8 advantaged in forced turnovers and a 45-34 rebounding edge to a 73-51 win over the visiting Huskies (1-5).
West Virginia outscored Northeastern 22-9 off turnovers, 50-20 in the paint and 39-25 in the second half in pulling away down the stretch. But the win came in spite of its own shooting woes, including going 2 for 21 from the 3-point line, and left coach Bob Huggins wanting plenty more with a road trip to Oklahoma looming on Saturday.
“I think we’ve got a long way to go,” Huggins said. “We’re not consistent enough. We get up 13 or 14 and then all of the sudden it’s six again because we didn’t get a rebound and they got a second shot or we fumbled a ball — we’ve just got to be more consistent.”
It was a game Huggins had circled as perhaps the last opportunity to get some of his young, inexperienced players some time on the court before the thick of the team’s conference slate hits in earnest starting with Saturday’s 4 p.m. tipoff at Oklahoma.
Huggins was able to get those end-of-the-bench players some playing time Tuesday, perhaps more so than any game yet this season. Kedrian Johnson (nine), Taj Thweatt (seven) and Jalen Bridges (17) were among the reserves who received significant minutes.
Isaiah Cottrell, yet another young player, was in the game in the second half and suffered an apparent lower-leg injury, missing the rest of the game. Huggins said an update on his status would be known on Wednesday morning.
Also on the positive end of things was a big performance out of forward Oscar Tshiebwe. A preseason All-Big 12 first-team selection, the sophomore has certainly had his struggles this season but registered one of his best performances of the season on Tuesday, scoring 12 points on an efficient 6 of 9 shooting to go with 15 rebounds. Junior forward Derek Culver continued a big season with 18 points on 8 of 11 shooting, giving the Mountaineers’ inside duo a combined 30 points and 19 boards.
It was certainly an encouraging sign and the type of production WVU will likely need as conference play arrives.
“I’d be greatly disappointed if I didn’t see that out of them,” Huggins said. “They’re two talented guys. Derek has come a long way offensively. Oscar has struggled a little bit early but I think he’s starting to come out of it from an offensive standpoint. When you go 2 for 21 from 3 you better be able to throw it close.”
Indeed, it was a rough shooting performance for just about everyone from the perimeter. Guards Miles “Deuce” McBride, Sean McNeil and Taz Sherman, usually three of the Mountaineers’ most reliable shooters, combining to go just 8 for 29 from the floor and 0 for 10 from 3-point range. And while Culver, Tshiebwe and junior guard Emmitt Matthews (13 points on 4 for 6 shooting) were very efficient, that wasn’t the case elsewhere.
That has been the case throughout the season as shooting tends to come out of a few players every game, and usually that changes on a game-to-game basis. It continues to baffle Huggins, who continues to point to good shooting in practices.
“We came into the year thinking that was the one area that we certainly had fixed with Taz and Sean and Emmitt shooting the ball better,” Huggins said. “Jordan [McCabe] has shot the ball really well and then he goes 0 for 5 today, but he has shot the ball really well. We felt really comfortable with a bunch of guys being able to step out there and shoot.
“Obviously, Isaiah could step out there and shoot it, which really spreads the floor. [Bridges] was struggling and the last week or so he shot the ball really well and then we come out and go 2 for 21.”
Quirin Emanga had 13 points to lead Northeastern (1-5) with Tyson Walker adding 10.