Despite Wednesday night’s 79-77 loss to No. 15 Texas Tech, Texas coach Shaka Smart has the No. 4 Longhorns near the top of the college basketball world with a 10-2 start.
But it has taken six years to get there.
That’s an eternity in the cutthroat world of college coaching, which calls for early returns and demands near-immediate success. Smart’s coaching seat was thought to be scalding hot coming into the season, but there’s nothing like some big wins and a high ranking to douse the flames.
Even in Smart’s lowest moments, including a 97-59 loss at WVU last season, Mountaineer coach Bob Huggins has been a supporter of Smart’s. Texas registered a 72-70 comeback win in Morgantown last Saturday, and during his Zoom press conference on Monday, Huggins was asked about Smart again.
“I’m not clairvoyant, but I know a little bit about this game and I know the guy can coach,” Huggins said. “I’ve studied his teams enough in scouting to know he can coach. They do things the right way.”
It seems like an eternity ago that Smart burst onto the scene as a young coaching phenom, guiding Virginia Commonwealth to the Final Four in 2011. Smart, who was previously an assistant at Florida, stayed at VCU until taking over at Texas before the 2015-2016 season.
Smart’s Final Four appearance with the Rams was certainly impressive, but it doesn’t exactly put him in rarefied air in the Big 12 Conference. Counting Smart, six of the Big 12’s coaches have made Final Four runs — Kansas’ Bill Self (three times), Huggins and Oklahoma’s Lon Kruger (twice) and Texas Tech’s Chris Beard and Kansas State’s Bruce Weber (once). That doesn’t count Baylor’s Scott Drew, who has reached the Elite Eight twice and has the Bears ranked No. 2 in the country this season.
“This is the hardest league in the country; this is the hardest league I’ve ever played in,” Huggins said. “When 60% of your coaches have reached the Final Four and a number of other ones Elite Eights or multiple Elite Eights, you’ve got guys in this league who can really coach.”
Half of the 10 Big 12 teams are ranked inside the top 15 — No. 2 Baylor, No. 4 Texas, No. 6 Kansas, No. 13 West Virginia and No. 15 Texas Tech. With the influx of successful coaches in the league, recruiting has improved, player quality has improved and, as a byproduct, so has the league as a whole.
“What you’re talking about is the best coaches and the best players in all of college basketball in one league,” Huggins said. “So are we all going to struggle at some point in time? I think so.”
In giving Smart enough time to adjust to life not only in a Power Five conference, but one on the rise in terms of men’s basketball, Texas afforded its young coach the chance to create a culture in recruiting his own type of players. While those players certainly paid their dues as youngsters, they aren’t young anymore and to Huggins, that ability to hang on to his roster further proves Smart’s value as a coach.
“He was playing young guards, much like we are, that are going to get better and better and better, and he was fortunate enough that his guards didn’t lose their minds and declare for the [NBA] draft, not get drafted an end up bouncing up in Slovenia or somewhere,” Huggins said. “They stayed the course and that’s a great tribute to Shaka and his relationship with his players.
“I said before the game that the difference in their team is they’re experienced at the guard. And what beat us at the end? Their experience at the guard position.”