MORGANTOWN - On Thursday, after the West Virginia women’s basketball team beat Robert Morris 72-42, Madisen Smith was greeted in the Mountaineers’ locker room at the WVU Coliseum by her teammates drenching her with water to celebrate her scoring her 1,000th career point earlier that night.
The milestone has been part of a solid start to the 2022-23 season for the fifth-year point guard, who currently leads the team with 14.1 points per game through its 7-2 start.
“It’s pretty exciting to be a part of that group with the other 38 players that have made it to 1,000,” Smith said after the win. “I played with a few of those players and to just have my name up there with those players is a great accomplishment and I’m excited that it happened. I’m glad to put it behind me and just focus on winning games.”
The 5-foot-5 WVU veteran from Greenville, S.C., is one of two Mountaineers averaging double-figure scoring through the team’s first nine games - JJ Quinerly adds 11.1 and Jayla Hemingway is just shy of the mark at 9.9 points per game.
Her 14.1 points per game is an increase to her scoring averages in her first four years at WVU. Smith finished last season averaging 9.1 points per game, but that was in part due to a late-season surge in scoring. In the 11 games leading up to WVU’s loss to Iowa State in the Big 12 Tournament, Smith scored in double figures nine times, including two 20-plus point games. She had just five games scoring in double figures through the first 18 games.
Smith averaged 7.3, 7.0 and 8.2 points in her first three seasons. She had gotten off to a strong start scoring in 2020-21 and averaged double-figures as late in the season as Feb. 3, before a leg injury later that month forced her to miss most of the remainder of the season.
Smith said her summer consisted of working more on her shooting - 3-pointers and her pull-up jumper, specifically - and being more consistent at the beginning of the season.
“I think [it’s] just letting the game come to me, not forcing anything, just being confident in the work I’m putting in over and over all these years and just being ready for my team and being able to provide for this team,” Smith said before the Robert Morris game.
So far this season, she’s been finding the basket. She’s scored in double-figures in eight of the team’s nine games, including a 24-point performance in a Dec. 3 win over Delaware State which tied her career high.
Smith is shooting nearly 40% from the field and has knocked down a team-high 21 3-pointers. She’s also averaging 2.3 assists, 2.2 steals and 2.0 rebounds. Her steals lead a WVU team that’s seventh nationally in scoring defense at 50.8 points allowed per game and 10th in turnovers forced per game with 23.9.
The one game she didn’t score in double figures this season was the win over Robert Morris. Smith entered needing nine points to hit 1,000 for her career. After scoring seven early, she hit a lull, but got a jumper from the foul line to fall before the third-quarter media timeout, at which time she was recognized for the accomplishment.
“That’s a very big milestone and certainly credit to her for the way she has really continued to grow and be someone who’s in attack mode, but also very willing to make an extra pass,” WVU first-year head coach Dawn Plitzuweit said after the game. “As a point guard, to score 1,000 points, that’s a really impressive honor for her and something that her teammates are really excited, too.”
Smith is coming off a 12-point performance in WVU’s loss at Penn State on Sunday.
While she may be scoring more consistently now than earlier in her career, where she was more of a passer at point guard - she's averaged 3.7 per game in her five-year career - she had plenty of experience scoring at the high school level. She averaged 21 points and 4.1 assists as a senior and 17 points and 6.4 assists as a junior, and finished her career at Greenville Senior High School with over 2,000 points. She was the No. 28 ranked point guard in the Class of 2018 by HoopGurlz.
“It feels good to be able to be able to score for my team. I’ve been able to get in the gym and work on my shots and all that stuff, so just being able to see the work that I put in throughout all the years come to fruition is a good feeling,” Smith said before the win over Robert Morris.
Plitzuweit has been impressed by Smith’s leadership and ability to be coached since she was named head coach on March 31. She’s also seen how Smith wants to keep getting better, despite being deep into her college career, and how she can recognize those situations in the game. Plitzuweit used the example after the win over Robert Morris of when Smith grabbed an offensive rebound and was unable to put it back after the defender walled up.
“It’s kind of like she looked over and was like, ‘Yeah, OK. I recognize, I can see it,’” Plitzuweit said. “Again, that’s what’s going to be important for the game to continue to slow down for all of our players. She’s someone who wants potentially to go into coaching. She wants to keep playing as long as possible and then get into coaching. These are all really good things for her. It’s fun to coach her.”
The Mountaineers are scheduled to play two games at the West Palm Beach Invitational, against Georgia on Dec. 20 and Miami-Ohio on Dec. 21, before opening Big 12 play Dec. 31 against Oklahoma at the WVU Coliseum.