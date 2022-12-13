Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN - On Thursday, after the West Virginia women’s basketball team beat Robert Morris 72-42, Madisen Smith was greeted in the Mountaineers’ locker room at the WVU Coliseum by her teammates drenching her with water to celebrate her scoring her 1,000th career point earlier that night.

The milestone has been part of a solid start to the 2022-23 season for the fifth-year point guard, who currently leads the team with 14.1 points per game through its 7-2 start.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

