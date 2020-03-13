West Virginia St Johns Basketball (copy)

West Virginia’s Brandon Knapper (2) calls a play against St. John’s.

 AP photo

One day after a stunning and sudden end to the 2019-2020 college basketball season, the West Virginia University men’s basketball team is losing a player to the transfer portal.

Sophomore point guard Brandon Knapper — a former Gazette-Mail Kanawha Valley Player of the Year during a standout career at South Charleston High — has entered the NCAA transfer portal. A WVU athletic department source confirmed the move the Gazette-Mail on Friday evening.

Knapper’s intention to transfer was first reported by VerbalCommits.

After graduating from South Charleston, Knapper spent a season at Hargrave (Virginia) Military Academy before arriving in Morgantown, but injuries kept him off the court for his first year on campus at WVU. As a redshirt freshman in the 2018-2019 season, the former Black Eagle appeared in all 32 games for the Mountaineers as he averaged 5 points per game in his first season of collegiate basketball.

Knapper played in 28 of WVU’s 31 games during the 2019-2020 season as a redshirt sophomore, averaging 8.1 minutes per game but saw his scoring dip to 2.5 points per game while also averaging less than one assist per game.

Contact Tom Bragg at tom.bragg@wvgazettemail.com or 304-348-4871. Follow him on Twitter @TomBraggSports. Read Tom’s WVU sports blog at http://blogs.wvgazettemail.com/wvu/