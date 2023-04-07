Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Bob Huggins, Billy Hahn, Gary Browne

Then-West Virginia assistant Billy Hahn, left, and guard Gary Browne, right, watch in the closing minutes of the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Jan. 19, 2013. Purdue defeated West Virginia 79-52. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

 AP photo

MORGANTOWN -- Former West Virginia men's basketball assistant coach Billy Hahn died Friday afternoon at age 69. 

Hahn was an assistant on Huggins’ staff for 11 seasons, and had a coaching career that spanned four decades. He was part of Huggins’ first staff at WVU during the 2007-08 season, and later served as assistant to the head coach from 2011-17.

