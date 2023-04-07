Then-West Virginia assistant Billy Hahn, left, and guard Gary Browne, right, watch in the closing minutes of the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Jan. 19, 2013. Purdue defeated West Virginia 79-52. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
MORGANTOWN -- Former West Virginia men's basketball assistant coach Billy Hahn died Friday afternoon at age 69.
Hahn was an assistant on Huggins’ staff for 11 seasons, and had a coaching career that spanned four decades. He was part of Huggins’ first staff at WVU during the 2007-08 season, and later served as assistant to the head coach from 2011-17.
The Mountaineers claimed the Big East title in 2010 with Hahn on staff, later reaching the Final Four that season. WVU made nine NCAA Tournament appearances while Hahn was with the Mountaineers.
Billy Hahn - a teacher - a coach - a recruiter - a loyal friend ! One of the most committed , selfless coaches of our time ! He was beloved in the coaching world . Our prayers and love to Kathy and Family ! RIP "Dawg" ! @WVUhoops@TerrapinHoops@NABC1927https://t.co/vFF3R0ooFd
RIP Billy Hahn! As a young assistant in football at Maryland, I learned how to recruit to Maryland from Coach! He was always there to offer advice and was very passionate about the Terps. Prayers and condolences to his family, friends, and former players. https://t.co/p9HIpQIYmV