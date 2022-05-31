Best Virginia point guard Juwan Staten, recently confirmed as the fifth member of the team that will play in this year’s edition of The Basketball Tournament, needs more time to devote to the many aspects of his personal life and professional career.
A father who stays as involved as possible with his children, he’s also making a good run at getting his basketball development company, Hard 2 Guard Skills Academy, into the limelight. On top of that, he’s working to stay in shape in preparation for the 2022 edition of TBT, which tips off one of its regions in Charleston on July 24.
“There’s never enough hours in the day, but it’s fun. It’s part of the process,” said Staten, who combines a point guard’s mentality and attention to detail in addressing all of the demands on his time. “Family is always first with me, and it’s a big part of who I am. I just incorporate it and make it work. My kids are able to come to these events and I really enjoy that. My son is a sponge, and he picks up on everything. He comes to some of my workouts and open gyms, and he’ll tell me ‘Good move’, or ‘Good pass’. That’s cool for me.”
The rewards for that aspect of his life are immediate. A bit more remote is the payback for the grinding work to stay in shape, and not only just in a base physical sense. It’s easy to quickly fall out of sync when not playing in a league or organized competition, and Staten admits that.
“It is very difficult to get back into game mode,” he said of the final hurdles that must be cleared to allow for good play when the ball goes up for real in less than two months. “I’m trying to get some open gyms together, but with guys just now getting back [from their stints in pro leagues around the globe], it’s tough. There’s adversity to it. But we’ve been doing it so long now that I know what I need to do to be in shape and hit certain benchmarks so I can be ready when it’s time to go.”
In addition to Staten, Best Virginia’s confirmed roster to date includes John Flowers, Kevin Jones, Jaysean Paige and Jamel Morris. Roster additions are being announced on a weekly basis to help build interest in the event, and Best Virginia’s third season in it.
“We are going to have high-IQ guys,” Staten said of the current team members and those that are targeted to come aboard. “As everybody plays more and more [during their careers], you see their [basketball] IQ level continue to grow.
"Everybody is playing in different countries and you see them bringing their different philosophies back and putting them to use. Everyone tends to learn from each other, and it’s interesting to see what they bring back.”
A savvy point guard who has incorporated experience in the NBA D and G leagues, as well as pro leagues in Belgium, France, Finland and Hungary into his game, Staten has been concentrating more recently on the growth of his skills academy, and while that does limit his time playing, he also sees benefits there.
“I’m able to see the game as a whole a little more,” he explained. “Once you start coaching you see it more from the team aspect.”
He also has drawn on his year as a graduate assistant for WVU and head coach Bob Huggins in 2021, which provided a master’s-level amount of instruction. He also had a stint with the Maine Celtics of the G League, but is continuing to keep one foot in the playing world with TBT.
“It’s a lot different than any other league because it’s win or go home,” Staten said. “I guess you can compare it to a playoff situation, because you can’t go out there and have a bad game. You have to have a little luck on your side too.”
Best Virginia didn’t get that in Staten’s first year with the team in 2019, when a wrist injury knocked him out of the team’s second-round loss to four-time champion Overtime Elite. It was a bit better last year, going 2-1 before losing to eventual TBT runner-up Team 23, but suffered some roster assemblage problems that hindered its ability to practice as much as a team as it would have liked. This year, with Staten set to run the show on the court, and Jones assembling the roster, the hope is to avoid those last-minute distractions.
“Juwan does an unbelievable job of representing Best Virginia. He is a coach on the floor,” Best Virginia head coach James Long said. “He competes every play. He makes his teammates better. All of those things are vitally important in trying to win the TBT. Having Juwan back is something that gives you confidence as a coach. All in all, he is one of the toughest people I have ever played with.”
“We’ve had a pretty good run the last couple of years [in TBT],” Staten wrapped up. “We’ve been a game away from making it out of our region, and we just want to regroup, build off the momentum we’ve had, and we think this might be the year to get it done.”
Staten, a native of Dayton, Ohio, spent his freshman season at the University of Dayton before transferring to West Virginia for his last three years of eligibility. At West Virginia, the 6-foot-1 guard was a two-time All-Big 12 first-team selection (2014-15), finishing his career with 1,260 points and 433 assists (seventh in WVU history) in just 94 games.