As of Tuesday afternoon, the status of WVU basketball players Taz Sherman, Gabe Osabuohien and Kobe Johnson was still unknown in terms of their availability for the Mountaineers’ contest with Kansas State on Saturday.
That game will be played at 2 p.m. in Morgantown and will stream on ESPN+/Big 12 Now.
But who exactly will and will not suit up for the Mountaineers is still a mystery after the aforementioned three players missed last Saturday’s 74-59 loss at Texas while under COVID-19 protocols.
WVU coach Bob Huggins was asked in the postgame press conference about all three players and didn’t know anything more then than is known now.
“You guys are intelligent enough to realize it’s not done on my level, man,” Huggins said. “It’s done at the conference level and it’s done at the conference level with either athletic directors or presidents. Guys at my level don’t get a vote.”
The Big 12 Conference and West Virginia University follow guidelines from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention that, until Dec. 27, required a 10-day isolation period from the onset of symptoms. The CDC amended those requirements to five days just before the new year, but the Big 12 has yet to follow suit.
Going by that, it would seem that the status of Sherman, Osabuohien and Johnson would depend on which day the 10-day period started last week. Huggins, meanwhile, hinted that the situation may not be that simple.
“I’ve heard various scenarios and I don’t know which one is the believable one,” he said.
It’s an all-too-familiar refrain that sounds similar to the narrative from last season as the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on college basketball schedules. With the surge in recent cases fueled largely by the omicron variant, it’s become a bit of déjà vu in the sports world at both the collegiate and professional levels.
The 2020 NCAA Tournament and conference tournaments were nixed as the pandemic reached unprecedented heights, but with strict and ever-changing protocols in place a year ago, the season was held -- albeit in front of largely restricted crowds.
And while the situation is heightening yet again, Huggins said he couldn’t see a scenario in which cancelling tournaments would be feasible again.
“There’s going to be an NCAA Tournament, they can’t not make any money again,” Huggins said. “They were broke last year. They need this in the worst way, so they’re going to find a way to have an NCAA Tournament.
“In terms of us, we’re going to do the best job we can possibly do just like I would assume you guys do. I don’t control those things. I can tell you this, our guys have been fantastic and have done everything they’ve been asked and more, and they have done the best job of making this as easy as it can be. But it is what it is.”
Huggins, who has criticized his team consistently for turnover issues, missed foul shots and an inability to run offensive sets, doubled down on his praise for his roster in terms of how it’s handled and is still handling the pandemic.
“We’ve done everything we can possibly do,” Huggins said. “From our guys taking a booster … our guys by the way have been fantastic in doing everything we ask them to do in terms of the protocol. We went as far as we all masked up on the plane [to Texas] even though it was just us on the plane. They didn’t have to do that but I asked them to do it and they did it. They’ve been very compliant with everything we’ve asked them to do. I don’t know any more than you guys do. I wish I did.”
A contest at TCU scheduled for Monday was postponed due to COVID issues within the Horned Frogs program and, as of Tuesday, no makeup date had been scheduled. That too is reminiscent to last year, when the Mountaineers ended up playing four games in the final eight days of the regular season just to get all of their league games in. It was a grueling stretch that certainly wasn’t ideal heading into the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments.
In some ways, Monday’s postponement was beneficial for West Virginia, which likely again would’ve been without its leading scorer (Sherman) and defensive stalwart (Osabuohien), two absences that were no doubt detrimental against the Longhorns.
Their status may be unknown, but what is known is that more scheduling and availability uncertainty is sure to follow. WVU, as well as college sports teams across the country, navigated those waters a year ago and, as Huggins said, has no choice but to do the same now.
“We’re going to continue to do our job just like I would think you would continue to do your job,” Huggins said. “There’s nothing we can do about it. We can’t change it.”