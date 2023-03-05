Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN - West Virginia fifth-year guard Erik Stevenson was among the All-Big 12 honorees, which were voted on by the league’s 10 head coaches and released Sunday.

Stevenson was an All-Big 12 Third Team selection, after leading the Mountaineers (18-13 overall, 7-11 Big 12) in scoring this season with 15.5 points per game. The Lacey, Washington, native is eighth in the league in scoring, fifth in field goal percentage at 44% and seventh in 3-pointers per game with 2.4. He is shooting over 39% from the arc this season.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

