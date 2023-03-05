Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) puts up a three against West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Nick Krug)
Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson (11) looks to shoot as West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (1) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson (10) shoots over Iowa State guard Tamin Lipsey during a Big 12 Conference basketball game Monday in Ames, Iowa.
Charlie Neibergall | The Associated Press
AP photo
MORGANTOWN - West Virginia fifth-year guard Erik Stevenson was among the All-Big 12 honorees, which were voted on by the league’s 10 head coaches and released Sunday.
Stevenson was an All-Big 12 Third Team selection, after leading the Mountaineers (18-13 overall, 7-11 Big 12) in scoring this season with 15.5 points per game. The Lacey, Washington, native is eighth in the league in scoring, fifth in field goal percentage at 44% and seventh in 3-pointers per game with 2.4. He is shooting over 39% from the arc this season.
He has scored at least 23 points in each of WVU’s last five games, which included wins over Oklahoma State, at Iowa State and against No. 11 Kansas State as the Mountaineers were on the bubble of making the NCAA Tournament. WVU also had a close two-point loss to No. 3 Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse during the stretch.
Stevenson adds 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.
Kansas’ Jalen Wilson was the unanimous pick for the Big 12 Player of the Year after leading the defending national champions to the league’s regular-season title. Wilson leads the Big 12 with 19.7 points and 8.4 rebounds per game and is a finalist for the John R. Wooden Award and Oscar Robertson Trophy.
The Jayhawks also had the league’s Defensive Player of the Year with point guard Dajuan Harris Jr. and the Most Improved Player with sophomore forward KJ Adams Jr.
Kansas State earned a pair of superlatives after being picked to finish last in the league’s preseason poll and earning the No. 3 seed for the upcoming league tournament. Florida transfer Keyontae Johnson - making his return to the court from a two-year absence after suffering a medical emergency during a December 2020 game against Florida State - was the unanimous pick for Newcomer of the Year, while first-year head coach Jerome Tang was the league’s Coach of the Year.
Baylor’s Keyonte George was named Freshman of the Year and Texas’ Sir’Jabari Rice was given the Sixth Man Award.
Wilson and Johnson both received All-Big 12 First Team recognition, and were joined by Baylor’s Adam Flagler, K-State’s Markquis Nowell and Texas’ Marcus Carr.
The All-Big 12 Second Team included George, Iowa State’s Gabe Kalscheur, Kansas’ Gradey Dick and TCU’s Damion Baugh and Mike Miles Jr.
Along with Stevenson on the All-Big 12 Third Team were Baylor’s LJ Cryer, Kansas’ Kevin McCullar Jr., Oklahoma State’s Kalib Boone and Rice.
Receiving honorable mention were Iowa State’s Jaren Holmes and Osun Osunniyi, Oklahoma’s Jalen Hill and Grant Sherfield, TCU’s Emanuel Miller, Texas’ Timmy Allen, Texas Tech’s De’Vion Harmon and Kevin Obanor, Adams and Harris.
The Big 12 All-Defensive Team included Kalscheur, Harris, McCullar, Nowell and Oklahoma State’s Moussa Cisse.
The Big 12 All-Newcomer Team was comprised of George, Holmes, Dick, Johnson and Rice, and the Big 12 All-Freshman Team featured George, Iowa State’s Tamin Lipsey, Dick, Oklahoma’s Milos Uzan and Texas Tech’s Pop Isaacs.
The Big 12 Tournament will begin Wednesday at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, with the championship game set for Saturday.