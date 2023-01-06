Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN - West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson opened his news conference Friday ahead of the Mountaineers’ game against No. 3 Kansas on Saturday with an apology for his actions during WVU’s road swing to Kansas State and Oklahoma State.

The fifth-year transfer from South Carolina received a technical foul in both games - both of which were losses - including one after the Mountaineers took their first lead over the Cowboys that played a part in him fouling out shortly after.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.