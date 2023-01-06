MORGANTOWN - West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson opened his news conference Friday ahead of the Mountaineers’ game against No. 3 Kansas on Saturday with an apology for his actions during WVU’s road swing to Kansas State and Oklahoma State.
The fifth-year transfer from South Carolina received a technical foul in both games - both of which were losses - including one after the Mountaineers took their first lead over the Cowboys that played a part in him fouling out shortly after.
“I know my actions did not represent this program the way it should be, this coaching staff, this fan base, my teammates. I just want to apologize for that,” Stevenson said. “I know how serious it is and I know that my actions - not technically cost us the game - but it prevented me from staying in the game which essentially could of helped us win both of those ball games.
“Those are things that I just don’t do on a regular basis. I know it doesn’t look good on my part and I just wanted to clarify my apologies for those actions, especially to this fan base and coach Huggs. With that being said, I just want to apologize and I’d like to move on from it, put it in the past and not answer any questions about the topic if you will and move on from there.”
WVU (10-4 overall, 0-2 Big 12) lost their Big 12 opener in overtime Saturday against K-State in Manhattan, Kansas, after leading for the first half. Stevenson, the team’s leading scorer, was issued a technical when the Mountaineers were up by 11 early in the second half and he later fouled out with under two minutes to play in what was at that point a one-point game.
The Mountaineers played poorly for much of the game against Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Oklahoma, but took their first lead, 53-51, when Stevenson made three 3-pointers in a short stretch. After the third, which came with 7:20 to play, he was whistled for a technical foul for a gesture made toward former Oklahoma State standout and NBA star Marcus Smart, who was sitting courtside. Stevenson fouled out with just under six minutes to play.
WVU eventually lost 67-60 to fall to 0-2 in Big 12 play.
“He’s a good kid,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said Friday. “He’s a good kid, he just gets a little carried away sometimes. Truth be known, we’ve all done dumb things. I think we’re all at least fairly intelligent people that make mistakes. He made a bad mistake so you acknowledge it and move on.”
Stevenson is averaging 14.1 points per game on 51.4% shooting from the field and 44.8% shooting from 3-point range, and adds 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.
WVU is scheduled to host No. 3 Kansas on Saturday at 6 p.m. at the WVU Coliseum.