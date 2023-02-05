Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball

West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson (10) reacts after a three point basket against Oklahoma during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/William Wotring)

 AP photo

MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia entered the under-12 media timeout in the second half Saturday dealing with a 9-0 Oklahoma run and trying to find points for the first time in more than four minutes.

The Mountaineers were still up by 20 when the break came at the 11:53 mark, but they were trying to close out a crucial Big 12 game as they aim to secure an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament if they can’t win the league tournament next month in Kansas City, Missouri.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

Tags