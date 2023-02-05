MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia entered the under-12 media timeout in the second half Saturday dealing with a 9-0 Oklahoma run and trying to find points for the first time in more than four minutes.
The Mountaineers were still up by 20 when the break came at the 11:53 mark, but they were trying to close out a crucial Big 12 game as they aim to secure an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament if they can’t win the league tournament next month in Kansas City, Missouri.
Six of WVU’s players huddled on the court just before play resumed, and the one that had the towel draped over his shoulder and wasn’t going back in was the star of the night -- Erik Stevenson.
Stevenson scored a career-high 34 points in WVU’s 93-61 win at the Coliseum on Saturday, but as impressive to coach Bob Huggins as the fifth-year guard’s stats was his leadership in the game.
“Obviously, he was really good,” Huggins said. “Erik was terrific, and I thought he did a great job of leading and helping our other guys.”
Between the aforementioned media timeout and the under-8, WVU responded with a 12-1 run to pull back ahead before closing out the 32-point victory.
Stevenson scored 23 of his 34 points in the first half as the Mountaineers got off to a hot start, shot 13 of 23 from the field and knocked down six 3-pointers. He added six rebounds and three assists.
In WVU’s previous game at home, he scored what was at the time a career-high 31 points to lead his team past then-No. 15 Auburn, 80-77, in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. He’s scored at least 16 points in the Mountaineers’ last four games -- he's averaging 24.5 points during the stretch -- to snap what he called a “Stevie slump” and help his team to a 3-1 record during that time.
He’s not satisfied, however.
“That’s what’s wrong with me, man,” Stevenson said. “I have a career high and I’m like, ‘I could’ve had 50,’ you know what I mean? That’s just how it goes. I like to consider myself a perfectionist. I make shots, miss shots, but I want to make them all. I’ll go back and watch the tape and say, ‘Man, I could have made that, too, if I had my left foot here, my right foot here, on balance here.’ I’m just crazy, though. You can ask my teammates -- I’m a psycho when it comes to shooting the ball, when it comes to trying to master what I’m doing.
“It’s just a great day, but I definitely have to improve on not getting too low when I’m in those slumps and not getting too high when I have a night like this. That’s just another step in my personal development.”
Leadership was the theme of the week around WVU. The Mountaineers “had very little enthusiasm,” according to Huggins, in the one loss in the last four games -- a 76-72 decision at No. 15 TCU on Tuesday -- and the coach said leading up to Saturday’s game the Mountaineers “don’t have a strong leader.”
That tune changed after Saturday’s win with Stevenson.
“He was great in the huddle with the team,” Huggins said. “Erik can get on them at times. He was great with them, very encouraging with them.”
So what has been the difference recently with the veteran player, who spent time at Wichita State, Washington and South Carolina before coming to Morgantown for his final season of college basketball?
“My effervescent personality,” Huggins joked.
“I think he’s more comfortable,” the Hall of Fame coach added. “I think he’s more comfortable with his teammates. I think his teammates are more comfortable with him.”
Stevenson’s season has been one of ups and downs -- he led the team in scoring with his hot shooting through nonconference play, but struggled, as did the team, when the Big 12 slate began. That conference slate also included a costly technical foul at Oklahoma State that Stevenson apologized for and has since learned from.
WVU has now won four of its last six games and turned to Stevenson for guidance.
“Our guys look to him more,” Huggins said. “I think before, he went through his gyrations and it got to the point where who wants to watch? Nobody wanted to pay attention. I think probably the way he played the Auburn game -- let's face it, he upset the apple cart a couple times as well -- so I think they become much more comfortable with him. I have. I think he’s become much more comfortable with us.”
As Stevenson checked out for the final time Saturday with 2:37 remaining, he waited near Huggins until the coach finished speaking to Tre Mitchell, then shook his hand with a grin and worked his way down the bench.
“I can crack a smile with him every now and again,” Stevenson said. “I still owe him a few games, I still owe my teammates a couple games and I owe this fan base a couple games."
The Mountaineers have eight of them remaining before the Big 12 Tournament. The next one comes Wednesday, when WVU welcomes No. 13 Iowa State to the Coliseum for a 7 p.m. contest.
“I’m not satisfied with this. I’ll enjoy it for sure, but the season’s not over. I’m not where I want to be yet. We’re not where we want to be yet,” Stevenson said. “I’m not trying to make this seem like I don’t like it -- I like it -- but, you know what I mean? I’m just trying to stay mellow with it and enjoy it, but tomorrow’s a new day. … I’d love to do it again, but I’d rather have a win.”