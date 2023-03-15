BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- West Virginia point guard Kedrian Johnson has experience playing at Legacy Arena -- the location of the Mountaineers’ first-round NCAA Tournament game against Maryland on Thursday.
The Mountaineers made the trip to Birmingham, Alabama, last season with a much-different-looking team and took down UAB 65-59 despite a fairly subpar shooting performance.
“I like the gym for the most part. I'm a southern dude,” said Johnson, a Dallas native who had nine points in that game. “But yeah, it's a nice arena. Erik [Stevenson] will shoot really well here.”
Stevenson chipped in during the pregame interview session, saying he hopes that’s the case. Then, the follow-up to Johnson.
“Why is that?”
“It's the bright lights; it's the NCAA Tournament,” Johnson said. “Erik’s going to make a lot of shots.”
But for Stevenson, Thursday will mark the first time playing under the bright lights.
In his fifth season of college basketball and at his fourth different school, the 6-foot-4 sharpshooting guard from Lacey, Washington, will make his first appearance in the NCAA Tournament when the Mountaineers take the floor against the Terrapins at 12:15 p.m.
“I don't know if there's nerves as of right now, at least,” Stevenson said. “There's excitement. Anxious to get out there and start playing. Probably have some nerves come game time.”
Stevenson came to Morgantown from South Carolina. The year before that he was at Washington. Before that, two years at Wichita State to start his career.
He had never made it to the Big Dance, though he was in position to do so as a sophomore with the Shockers before the event -- and largely the world -- was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The year that followed was filled with disappointment in his home state. Washington went just 5-21 that season. So he went to South Carolina, and the Gamecocks went 19-13.
A 22-point loss to Mississippi State in the SEC Tournament ended the Gamecocks' season, Frank Martin’s time as South Carolina’s coach and Stevenson’s time in Columbia.
Stevenson ended up at West Virginia, not far from where he has family, and playing for Bob Huggins with a revamped group of Mountaineers after a disappointing 2021-22 season in Morgantown.
It didn’t take much time to adjust to the Hall of Fame coach’s demanding style, Stevenson said.
“I played for Frank Martin and Gregg Marshall, so it didn't take me long at all,” Stevenson said. “Huggins is an amazing Hall-of-Famer. He's very demanding. When you meet his demands, he lets you play, gives you freedom. You couldn't ask for anything more than that.”
And when you don’t meet Huggins’ demands, as Stevenson learned at different points throughout the season?
“Yeah, he's going to let you know right there on the spot, whether you like it or not,” Stevenson said.
Stevenson led the team in scoring through the nonconference schedule, but he hit what he called a “Stevie slump” at the start of Big 12 play. The Mountaineers quickly fell in the standings with five straight losses.
He snapped out of it with a 31-point outburst in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge against Auburn and, like the Mountaineers, continued to close the regular season strong knowing what was on the line. Stevenson regularly updated the media on WVU’s position in the latest bracketology.
In the final 10 regular-season games, he scored in double figures seven times, with another 30-plus point performance in a win over Oklahoma and five straight 20-plus point games in the final five games leading into the Big 12 Tournament.
“Believe it or not, Erik and I have always had a pretty good relationship,” Huggins said. “I think there's been a lot of guys through the years that we have great relationships that people really have no idea, because I think most of us think that it's nobody's damn [business] anyways other than ours. You take care of each other, which obviously he has done a great job of, particularly here of late.
“He's never played in an NCAA Tournament, which is really hard to believe. It's hard to believe that he's played for the coaches that he's played for and the programs he's played in and he hasn't played in an NCAA Tournament. So hopefully he's kind of settled down and plays this like he would play any other game.”
WVU felt it had done enough to earn a berth in the Big Dance with its win at Iowa State on Feb. 27. The Mountaineers followed with a victory over Kansas State in the regular-season finale and added a first-round conference tournament win over Texas Tech for good measure.
The Mountaineers fell to Kansas in the Big 12 quarterfinals their last time out, but on Sunday heard their name called early in the NCAA Tournament selection show, meaning Stevenson will get to end his long, winding playing career in the event he was always trying to reach.
“Yeah, I mean, it seems like I played 1,000 college games,” Stevenson said. “So, I mean, I had this feeling last year like this might be my last game, but I got the year back and I'm glad I'm going to end my career where I want to -- in the NCAA Tournament.”