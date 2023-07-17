Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN -- A second player from West Virginia’s most recent team will be joining Best Virginia for The Basketball Tournament.

The WVU alumni team announced the addition of guard Erik Stevenson for the 64-team, $1 million winner-take-all competition.

