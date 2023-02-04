Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN -- After a disappointing showing at No. 15 TCU on Tuesday, West Virginia came out red-hot in its return home Saturday against Oklahoma.

The Mountaineers put up 56 points in the first half and Erik Stevenson had a career-high 34 points in the game as WVU cruised by the Sooners 93-61 at the WVU Coliseum.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

