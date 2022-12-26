Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Buffalo West Virginia Basketball

West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson (10) is defended by Buffalo forward Kuluel Mading during the second half of a Dec. 18 game in Morgantown.

 AP photo

MORGANTOWN - Bob Huggins doesn’t hesitate when asked why he and Erik Stevenson - West Virginia’s fiery, vocal leader - have worked so well together since the fifth-year guard arrived in Morgantown during the offseason.

“Because he listens when I tell him to shut the … up,” Huggins said prior to the team’s game against Stony Brook.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.