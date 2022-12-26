MORGANTOWN - Bob Huggins doesn’t hesitate when asked why he and Erik Stevenson - West Virginia’s fiery, vocal leader - have worked so well together since the fifth-year guard arrived in Morgantown during the offseason.
“Because he listens when I tell him to shut the … up,” Huggins said prior to the team’s game against Stony Brook.
“He listens. When I think it’s getting to the point where enough is enough, I just tell him to shut up and he shuts up. There’s a tremendous advantage to people thinking you’re at least as crazy as they are and maybe more. Tremendous advantage.”
Stevenson had been at three other schools - Wichita State, Washington and South Carolina - before transferring to WVU, where he has fit in well so far. He’s playing the best basketball of his career, and has led the Mountaineers to a 10-2 record and No. 24 national ranking as they now begin to prepare for Big 12 play.
“Individually, I think I’m having - I don’t think - I’m having the best year I’ve had in college from a shooting standpoint,” Stevenson said. “ ... Individually, I think I have a good spot on this team, a good role on this team and it feels right because we have all the chemistry in the world.”
The 6-foot-4, 205-pound guard leads WVU with 14.5 points per game while shooting 52.5% from the field and 46.6% from 3-point range. He’s adding 3.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.
It’s the best scoring average and shooting percentages he’s had during his five-year career, which started at Wichita State.
With the Shockers as a freshman, Stevenson averaged 6.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists, and as a sophomore, he was the team’s second-leading scorer with 11.1 points per game while adding 4.7 rebounds a night.
His second stop brought him back home, but that season taught the Lacey, Washington, native a lesson - be who you are.
At Washington, he played in 26 games with 23 starts and averaged 9.3 points and 3.6 rebounds. The Huskies lost 11 of their first 12 games and finished the 2020-21 season 5-21.
During that time, Stevenson couldn’t bring the intensity he has this year with the Mountaineers - something he says he’s had since he was dunking on plastic hoops as a 3-year old, and the main concern others have in regards to his future as a professional, he says.
“The last time I didn’t play with this competitiveness and ferociousness, if you will, was at Washington, man. I just wasn’t allowed to. It was miserable for me,” he said. “I was kind of, I don’t know, a Tiger in bubble wrap, I guess, with a bunch of needles and stuff pointing at me and if I went anywhere it was going to pop and I was going to explode. That’s why I sucked at UW. That’s why it sucked for me when I was there. I was at home playing terrible on a terrible team. We lost 20 games. It was disgusting. I hated that.
“I told myself never again that I was going to let the game and a program not let me be me. If you don’t like who I am, then I’ll shake your hand and we’ll go our separate ways. That’s the business.”
After that experience, Stevenson traveled across the country to play for Frank Martin at South Carolina. There, he averaged 11.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 31 games. Martin was fired after the Gamecocks went 19-13 overall and 9-9 in SEC play, and Stevenson elected to again transfer.
He was one of several veteran players to arrive in Morgantown during the offseason via the transfer portal - four of the team’s five main starters this season are new after WVU went 16-17 last year - and took an opportunity to bring his intensity when he saw his team’s potential.
“I honestly have got to tone it down a little bit and I have, for sure, but in the summer it was my time to not only push these guys, especially the young guys who were here last year and experienced that, but get myself back into the game, get my love back for the game,” Stevenson said.
It caught his teammates off guard somewhat early on, but they now understand what Stevenson brings to the table.
“First impressions of Erik? I knew he could shoot the ball, that’s for sure. I can tell you that much. He came in lighting it up from day one,” said WVU forward Tre Mitchell, a Texas transfer. “But, you know, I thought he was a little crazy at first. I’m going to be honest, I did. I was like, ‘Why is this dude yelling all the time? Why? Why is he just yelling?’
“After playing with him and you see the passion that he plays with and you see just the hunger and the want to win, it’s unmatched and it definitely elevates everybody’s level of play."
Stevenson has scored in double figures in 10 of WVU’s 12 games this season, including a season-high 22 points in the win over Buffalo in which he knocked down five of the eight 3-pointers he attempted.
He’s connected on 27-of-58 attempts from beyond the arc this season. His 46.6% success rate from long range is by far the best of his career - Stevenson’s previous best came at South Carolina, where he shot 33.3% from 3-point range.
He gives credit for that to the man who can make WVU’s most outspoken leader quiet.
“That has nothing to do with anything besides confidence. I feel like I can make any shot on the floor - contested, uncontested - it doesn’t really matter to me, as long as I’ve got that confidence it’s going to go in, I think it’s going in,” Stevenson said. “I’m playing for a guy who just instills confidence - in me especially. It’s kind of like a hand in a glove fit for me, man. It’s just all confidence. When you’re a shot maker, a shot taker, the only thing that matters is pure confidence.
"They could run you off a million screens and be wide open, but if you’re not confident, it’s probably not going in. I’ve been there. I’ve been in points in my career where it feels like I’m shooting left-handed. I feel the exact opposite of that right now. I feel like every shot’s going in.”
While he’s the leading scorer, he says “there’s no selfishness out there at all” with the Mountaineers. Mitchell, Emmitt Matthews Jr. and Joe Toussaint have each added double-figure scoring, while Kedrian Johnson isn’t far off with 9.6 points per game.
WVU ranks 29th nationally in scoring at 81.3 points per game, have climbed to No. 24 in both the AP and USA TODAY Coaches Polls and are No. 11 in the NET rankings.
Stevenson saw flashes of the potential the Mountaineers possessed early after his arrival, and has helped the program reach the point it's at now heading into Big 12 play, which begins Saturday with a 7 p.m. game at Kansas State.
“We saw flashes of what we could be in the summer and I felt like it was my duty to instill the message toward the team of don’t mess this up. We’ve got plenty of guys who can score, we’ve got plenty of guys who are talented enough to do anything that we need them to do, so don’t let egos get in the way, don’t let personal passions and motivations get in the way,” Stevenson said. “Just let the chips fall where they may, let’s share the sugar and we’re going to win games.”