Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

ErikStevePenn

WVU's Erik Stevenson scored 21 points in just 16 minutes in the Mountaineers' win over Penn Friday night in Morgantown.

 KEVIN KINDER | BlueGoldNews.com

MORGANTOWN — It was an understatement, to be sure, that came out of Erik Stevenson’s mouth Friday night after West Virginia beat Penn 92-58.

“It was just my night,” Stevenson said.