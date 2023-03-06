Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia’s Erik Stevenson and Madisen Smith were recognized in the final Big 12 weekly awards of the season.

Stevenson was named the Big 12’s Men’s Basketball Player and Newcomer of the Week, while Smith earned Big 12 Women’s Basketball Player of the Week honors.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

