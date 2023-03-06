West Virginia’s Erik Stevenson and Madisen Smith were recognized in the final Big 12 weekly awards of the season.
Stevenson was named the Big 12’s Men’s Basketball Player and Newcomer of the Week, while Smith earned Big 12 Women’s Basketball Player of the Week honors.
Stevenson, who was voted an All-Big 12 Third Team member by the league’s coaches, scored a game-high 27 points over then-No. 11 Kansas State on Saturday to lead the Mountaineers to an 89-81 victory, after pouring in 23 points in a 72-69 win over Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum earlier in the week.
He shot nearly 49% from the field and over 37% from the arc with nine 3-pointers over the two games. He has now scored at least 23 points in WVU’s last five games.
The Mountaineers will face Texas Tech on Wednesday in a first-round Big 12 Tournament game at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Tip is set for 7 p.m. ET.
Smith led the Mountaineer women to end the regular season, averaging 26 points, six rebounds and four assists while shooting over 53% from the field.
WVU took down Oklahoma State 71-67 in the home finale to start the week’s games. She had 22 points in the win, and followed it with a career-high 30 points in a 63-52 win over Baylor at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas, in her final regular season game. She also had eight rebounds and seven assists against the Bears on the way to her first Player of the Week recognition of her career.
Baylor’s Darianna Littlepage-Buggs was the Big 12 Women’s Basketball Newcomer of the Week - her eighth such nod this season.
The WVU women will open the Big 12 Tournament with a noon ET quarterfinal game against Oklahoma State on Friday at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.