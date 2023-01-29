MORGANTOWN -- When Erik Stevenson entered the locker room at the WVU Coliseum on Saturday following West Virginia’s 80-77 win over No. 15 Auburn, he gleefully announced to the team he transferred to in the offseason that his recruitment came down to the Mountaineers and Tigers, according to WVU coach Bob Huggins.
“He made the right choice,” Huggins said.
The fifth-year guard exploded out of a recent slump and finished with a career-high 31 points to lead WVU to the SEC/Big 12 Challenge win.
Stevenson was 10 of 17 from the field, 7 of 10 from 3-point range and 4 of 5 from the free throw line in the game. He also added six rebounds and three assists.
“To be honest, man, I’ve had a feeling [I would have a good game] all year. I’ve just been in a 'Stevie slump,'” Stevenson said. “I always get one of those. Every year, it seems like it happens.
“I’ve got to credit my teammates, man. They really helped me through it. They’re always telling me to shoot the ball, we need you to shoot it, we need you to score, and I’ve just got to credit those guys, honestly.”
Stevenson got off to a strong start as WVU (13-8) got a break from Big 12 play to face the Tigers, scoring 18 of his 31 points in the first 20 minutes. He was 6 of 9 from the field, 3 of 4 from the 3-point line and 3 of 3 from the free throw line.
By those numbers, it would’ve been his best showing since calendars turned to 2023.
Stevenson had averaged a team-high 14.5 points through the Mountaineers’ Dec. 22 win over Stony Brook, but the number had dropped to 13.1 points per game entering Saturday’s game. He was shooting 52.5% from the field and 46.6% from the arc through nonconference play.
In Big 12 play, Stevenson had shot just 18.6% from 3-point range on 43 attempts, and hadn’t made three 3s in a single game since hitting three consecutive in the second half at Oklahoma State. Stevenson received a technical foul after the third for a gesture made to former Oklahoma State standout and current Boston Celtic Marcus Smart, who was sitting courtside, and the Mountaineers eventually lost after Stevenson fouled out.
He had shot just 5 of 34 from the arc since that game, and was held to single-figure scoring in three of the next five games before Wednesday's win at Texas Tech.
Stevenson had 16 points against the Red Raiders. He was just 3 of 12 from the field and 1 of 7 from the arc in the win, but went 9 of 11 from the charity stripe.
“I’m just blessed, man," Stevenson said. "I’ve been, not in the dumps, but it’s been a long whatever it is, two or three weeks. I’ve been shooting the ball well in practice and I’ve been having good mental days, and come game time it just hasn’t been dropping for me. It’s really been taking a toll on me because it’s my job to help the team in any way I can and they rely on me to score, and if I don’t score, it’s hurting the team. It’s really been hurting me, to be honest.”
Huggins said his return to scoring like he did previously was just a matter of time, and added that Stevenson had been putting in the work on his mechanics.
The Hall of Fame coach credits another West Virginia legend for Stevenson’s turnaround, too.
“It was late at night and I couldn’t sleep like I normally can’t, and I’m flipping through the channels and this deal came up and the first thing I saw was Jerry [West] walking out of a cabin,” Huggins said. “He was in the woods -- I forget who the former pro player was -- but he was going around talking to all these different guys about their experiences.
“Jerry walks out and he’s got a pot and he’s stirring the pot. He say, ‘Hey, you hungry?’ And the guy goes, ‘No, I don’t think so.’ And Jerry says, ‘Well, I’ve got squirrel stew here that’s really good.’ He’s stirring it. The guy goes, ‘Nah, nah, I just stopped at a fast food place, I’m fine.’”
Huggins said the two begin talking about basketball - a conversation that includes proper mechanics for shooting. He said he brought that video to his team to watch and that it “was probably as attentive as I’ve ever seen all of them.”
Huggins specifically mentioned how much he thought it benefitted Stevenson.
“So, even 3,000 miles away, Jerry can help,” Huggins said.
Stevenson didn’t slow down after his first half, either. He had 13 points with four made 3-pointers over the final 20 minutes, including two clutch shots down the stretch with the Tigers trying to rally from behind.
WVU led by 17 points before Auburn cut the deficit to a point with 3:59 to play. Stevenson connected on a 3-pointer in front of the Mountaineers’ bench to make it a 71-67 lead before the Tigers got quickly within a point again.
But once more it was Stevenson from behind the arc, this time from the corner while falling away from the basket out of a baseline-out-of-bounds play to put the Mountaineers up 74-70. It gave them enough breathing room with 2:03 to play to eventually close out the 80-77 win.
“Even in timeouts I tell coach, ‘Run something for Erik,’” said WVU point guard Kedrian Johnson, who inbounded the ball to Stevenson on the play. “When he’s making shots, he’s very hard to guard. I always look for him when he’s making shots. Even when he’s not making shots, I try to get him going early.”
WVU has now won three of its last four games -- two against top-15 teams -- and will next hit the road for a 9 p.m. ET game Tuesday at TCU. The Mountaineers are hoping Stevenson’s hot shooting makes the trip to Fort Worth as they return to Big 12 play.
“It’s been a struggle for however many games that was, and hopefully I’m out of it for good,” Stevenson said.