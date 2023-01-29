Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN -- When Erik Stevenson entered the locker room at the WVU Coliseum on Saturday following West Virginia’s 80-77 win over No. 15 Auburn, he gleefully announced to the team he transferred to in the offseason that his recruitment came down to the Mountaineers and Tigers, according to WVU coach Bob Huggins.

“He made the right choice,” Huggins said.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

