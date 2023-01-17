MORGANTOWN -- Could Wednesday be the day West Virginia collects its first Big 12 Conference win of the 2022-23 season?
The Mountaineers have started the league slate 0-5 and will welcome No. 14 TCU to the WVU Coliseum for a 7 p.m. matchup.
WVU (10-7 overall, 0-5 Big 12) won’t be getting a break with Jamie Dixon’s Horned Frogs, either. TCU (14-3, 3-2) climbed to No. 14 in the AP Poll and No. 13 in the USA Today Sports Coaches Poll after taking down then-No. 11 Kansas State 82-68 on Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas, to snap a two-game skid. TCU is No. 22 in the NET rankings as of Tuesday.
“I think it’s the most talented team Jamie’s had since he’s been at TCU,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said. “They’re like the Lakers used to be. They’re like the Showtime Lakers. They do a great job of running lanes. There’s various clips of them rebounding the ball, outletting it and scoring the layup at the other end before the ball ever touches the floor.
“Jamie’s done a really, really good job of making it an up-tempo style. I think that tells you what a good coach he is -- that he can adjust to personnel.”
TCU is fifth in the Big 12 in scoring with 78.1 points per game and the Horned Frogs lead the nation in fast-break points with 22 per game.
Six-foot-2 junior guard Mike Miles Jr. leads TCU with 19 points per game on 52% shooting from the field. Miles also averages 3.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists.
“He’s terrific in transition,” said Huggins, who on Tuesday was honored by the West Virginia Senate with a resolution for being inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in September. “I think he’s a guy who certainly will play in the league [NBA] because that style of play is sought-after and he’s very, very good at it. He’s as good in the open court as anybody we have in the league now, probably.”
Emanuel Miller and Damion Baugh score 14.7 and 12.2 points per game, respectively, and four others - Chuck O’Bannon, Eddie Lampkin, Micah Peavy and JaKobe Coles - add more than seven points per game. Peavy has missed the last two games due to injury.
TCU is fourth in the Big 12 defensively, allowing 64.6 points per game.
The Mountaineers have had a solid chance to win in four of their five Big 12 games this season, but couldn’t pull any of those games out. WVU has improved in some areas, like turnovers -- the Mountaineers have averaged 8.5 the last two games, bringing their average down to 12 per game -- but has struggled in other areas that were stronger before, like free throw shooting. WVU has shot 60.8% from the line against Big 12 foes.
WVU is fourth in the league in scoring with 78.1 points per game. Tre Mitchell is now the team’s scoring and rebounding leader with 13.6 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. Erik Stevenson, Emmitt Matthews Jr. and Joe Toussaint have all averaged double-figure scoring this season as well.
“Obviously we needed to make free throws, which we didn’t. At one point in time, we were close to 20 turnovers a game. Obviously you’ve got to address those things,” Huggins said. “We’ve cleaned up the turnover issue and I think they’re playing hard. I didn't think we played as hard as we needed to initially, but they’re playing hard. They played hard in that [Oklahoma] game. Every once in a while, you need a break.”
WVU is 17-4 all-time against TCU and 10-0 against the Horned Frogs at the WVU Coliseum.
Wednesday’s game is set to be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.