STILLWATER, Okla. - Patrick Suemnick hadn’t seen many significant minutes since arriving at West Virginia, but provided a boost off the bench in the Mountaineers’ 67-60 loss at Oklahoma State on Monday at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
“I think the point is be ready to play,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said after the game. “You never know when you’re going to get called on.”
The 6-foot-8, 230-pound sophomore forward played seven minutes, scored two points and grabbed two rebounds.
He hadn’t played since the Dec. 18 win over Buffalo and had appeared in just six games with 20 minutes combined during those games. In those six games, he had nine points and five rebounds, and he hadn’t played more than two minutes in a game since Nov. 18 when WVU blew out Penn.
On Monday, Suemnick found his way into the game with the Mountaineers trailing 47-40 with 10:37 to play and remained in the game until the 3:55 mark. During that stretch, WVU took the lead for the first time in the game and when he checked out the Mountaineers were down 58-57.
He was 1-of-3 from the field and 0-2 from the free throw line, but Huggins was happy with the minutes he provided.
“Pat did a great job for us. He did a great job,” Huggins said. “He missed some free throws and he missed some shots around the goal, but the thing about Pat is I think Pat will come in and work a little harder at those things now knowing and hoping that he gets another shot.”
Suemnick was at Triton College in Illinois last year and had previously played at Robert Morris, where he saw action in 16 games.
His minutes came at a position where WVU has struggled to find a boost from the bench at times this season. Jimmy Bell Jr. has started all 14 games and averaged 6.3 points and 6.1 rebounds, but after that consistency has been an issue. Mohamed Wague has appeared in all 14 games and averaged just over 13 minutes, providing 5.4 points and 3.3 rebounds a game. James Okonkwo has played in 12 games and averaged 8.4 minutes in those games, with 1.6 points and 1.7 rebounds.
Wague, a 6-foot-10 sophomore forward, played arguably statistically his most significant minutes Saturday in WVU’s 82-76 overtime loss at Kansas State in their Big 12 opener, but Huggins didn’t seem pleased with what he provided.
“What’s your definition of productive?” Huggins said after the game when asked about Wague’s increased production.
In a season-high 27 minutes, Wague had 10 points and 10 rebounds - eight offensive - to record his first double-double of the year. Wague also had three blocks, a steal and three turnovers. He had played 20 minutes twice up to that point - against Mount St. Mary’s in the opener and against Morehead State.
“He was 3-for-4 from the field, he was 4-for-10 from the foul line. He has 10 rebounds. Three turnovers,” Huggins said after the loss. “ … That’s not very productive. But he’s a young guy who’s learning. We’ve got a bunch of other guys that should know better.”
Wague played just six minutes Monday at Oklahoma State with two points, a rebound, a turnover and three fouls. Okonkwo played two minutes at Oklahoma State and didn’t see any action against K-State.
The Mountaineers are scheduled to return home for their next two games. WVU will play No. 3 Kansas on Saturday at 6 p.m. at the WVU Coliseum and then welcome No. 19 Baylor on Wednesday.