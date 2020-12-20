It was Friday night, late Friday night as basketball times go, considering West Virginia was caught up in the midst of a Cyclone, one that roared out of Iowa in the form of the Iowa State basketball team.
The No. 8 Mountaineers were supposed to make fast work of this tune-up for Tuesday’s Big 12 battle at Kansas, but something was wrong and they found themselves in survival mode despite being 15-point favorites.
That was when Derek Culver, who was in the midst of an 18-point, 12-rebound double-double, his fifth of the season, approached guard Taz Sherman.
Sherman is known for his scoring ability but was having a problem with his shot on Friday, a night in which he would finish with just 2 of 7 from the field and miss both of his 3-point tries — 3-point tries that are his specialty.
“Believe it or not, I told Taz he was going to be the reason we ended up winning this game,” Culver revealed after the Mountaineers put together a late rally centered around himself, point guard Deuce McBride and Sherman, to win 70-65 and to go to 7-1 for the season.
Why him?
“Taz, he’s fast, he’s strong but he also can shoot the ball and is very skilled. With that being said, I’m not going to lie to you, but don’t be surprised if Taz is in the league [NBA] some day. He really has everything an NBA guard has to have,” Culver explained.
Sherman remembers the moment when Culver approached him and offered his prediction even though Sherman’s shot was badly off.
“Me missing shots doesn’t really change my teammates’ positivity toward me,” he said. “They always encourage me to keep shooting. [Coach Bob Huggins] and everybody in the organization tells to keep putting it up. You can miss five, six or seven but keep going because once I start hitting it opens up a lot of areas.
“[Culver] was just telling me ‘you are going to come back in this game and make a play.’ He didn’t say offense or defense, but just that at the end of the game ‘you are going to be in and make a play.’ I did that.”
Indeed, he did.
And, as it turned out, it was a defensive play with 18 seconds left.
McBride had just made two free throws to give WVU a one-point lead and the Mountaineers put a full-court press on as Iowa State was taking the ball out of bounds.
“He came up big. I told him he was going to win the game for us and he did by coming up with that play with 18 seconds left,” Culver said.
It came on that out-of- bounds play which he disrupted, forcing a turnover that led to WVU getting the ball and Sherman getting a chance to hit a pair of free throws to give the Mountaineers some breathing room.
So here was the play: Iowa State was inbounding the ball and could not find anyone open, tossing it off into the corner, unaware that Sherman was just hanging loose, waiting for that pass.
“The rest of my teammates did a good job of denying the man from the ball,” he explained. “I was counting in my head ... 1, 2, 3, 4 … by the time I got to 3 I said, ‘OK, he has to make this pass’ so I kind of broke on it. When I tried to steal it, I tried to hit the ball toward him a little bit and it fortunately for us went off him.”
All of a sudden, no one was wondering where Sherman’s offense had gone in this one.
“I was trying to make a play on the defensive end because my offense wasn’t really there today. I wanted to make an impact on the game,” he said.
“He just made a great play on that ball,” said McBride, who finished the game with 18 points to tie Culver for WVU’s high scorer. “They were kind of loose with it and he was really quick and made a great play for us.”
As it turned out, that was one of two defensive plays Sherman made down the stretch that saved the game.
Just two seconds later, Iowa State was attempting to get the ball down the court to hit a tying 3-pointer and Rasir Bolton, the game’s leading scorer with 25 points, was trying to throw a long pass down court to Tyler Harris. Harris stepped out of bounds as he caught the pass.
“I know Harris,” Sherman explained. “I played against him in AAU and places like that, so I know what he’s capable of and that he can shoot it really well from deep. I was just trying to stay in line with the ball when he came across halfcourt and then close out to him and force him into a tough 3, a contested 3 against me with my hands out and run him off the line.
“Fortunately, he stepped out and I didn’t have to do anything.”