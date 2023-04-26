MORGANTOWN -- The dates for the West Virginia Regional of The Basketball Tournament, a 64-team, $1 million winner-take-all competition, have been announced.
Best Virginia, the West Virginia University alumni team, will host the 2023 West Virginia Regional round July 25-30 at Wesbanco Arena in Wheeling.
Best Virginia will play its first game on July 25, while second-round games are slated for July 27 and the regional championship game will be on July 29.
The regional winner will advance to the quarterfinals and take on the winner of the Syracuse Regional. Wheeling will also be the site of the quarterfinal game on July 30, marking the first time TBT has held a championship-round game in the Mountain State.
The TBT semifinal and championship games will be held in a separate location, which has yet to be announced.
While the first time in Wheeling, the 2023 tournament marks the third time Best Virginia has hosted a regional round. Last summer, Best Virginia made it to the quarterfinals of the tournament.
Best Virginia also announced the first two roster commitments for the 2023 tournament on Wednesday.
Former Mountaineers Kevin Jones and Nathan Adrian both return to the team after previously playing with Best Virginia. It will be Jones’ fourth time playing with Best Virginia -- he was the team’s leading scorer last year -- and Adrian’s first time since the 2021 tournament.