At this point, WVU’s men’s basketball team still plans on traveling to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to play its first three games of the 2020-21 season. But the Mountaineers’ opening opponent will not be attending.
Texas A&M, which was slated to face WVU in the tourney opener on Nov. 25, announced Tuesday that it will not be making the trip to the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.
Other teams currently slated to play in Sioux Falls are St. Mary’s, Memphis, Creighton, South Dakota State, Utah State and Wichita State.
Reportedly Crossover Classic officials are trying to find a replacement for Texas A&M, but at this point that potential fill-in to face the Mountaineers has not been named.
Duke, Ohio State, Utah, Dayton and now Texas A&M all previously were going to play in one edition or another of this tournament, but each has since pulled out. The Crossover Classic bracket has seen many changes in recent weeks.
“The health and safety of our student-athletes and staff is the top priority for our entire athletics department, and given the current public health crisis, we have decided to cancel our trip to the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic,” Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “In order to keep our program as safe as possible as we start the season, we sought input from public health experts and our medical team after seeing the rise of cases in all of our communities, but especially in the state of South Dakota. Based on their advice, we felt it was most prudent to stay in Texas and work to schedule a home game at Reed Arena. We are thankful for the hard work and understanding of the tournament organizers.”