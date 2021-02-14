MORGANTOWN — If WVU coach Bob Huggins heard it once, he heard it a thousand times from his former assistant coach, Billy Hahn.
“‘You know,’ Hahn would say, ‘you can’t cheat the basketball gods’ … and there might be some truth to that,” Huggins said a half hour or so after his 14th-ranked Mountaineers had their hearts ripped out at home, losing 91-90 in double overtime Saturday at the Coliseum.
In many ways it was a game for the ages, where crazy things were happening almost every time the ball was put in play.
If Deuce McBride wasn’t throwing a buzzer beater in from halfcourt just before halftime, Sean McNeil was making a 3-pointer that he shot seemingly high enough to go over the dazzling new scoreboard that hangs over the WVU Coliseum court.
But if those shots went in, how many point-blank shots didn’t?
And poor Derek Culver, who has been haunted by Oklahoma since he got to West Virginia, somehow found a way to 29 points and 14 rebounds for another double-double, yet at the end when WVU got him the ball within a foot of the basket he got one blocked, couldn’t get a clean handle on another and heard the final buzzer go off without making the one basket that would have meant the game.
All day the Mountaineers had suffered from fumble-itis.
Forget, for a moment, that they looked like they were playing in slow motion. It was more a case of them handling the basketball as if it were covered with grease.
Why?
Huggins has coached long enough to know the answer to that, but it isn’t simple.
“I think it’s a combination of a lot of things,” he said. “It’s a combination of not getting any sleep, which is hard to do when it’s taking you three-and-a-half hours to fly back [from Lubbock, Texas after Tuesday’s 9 p.m. game] and then play at 1 o’clock game [on Sataurday].
“I think they were full of themselves after beating a couple of ranked teams, too,” Huggins added.
He saw the results in practice. Before the game he admitted that Thursday’s practice was awful and Friday’s wasn’t a whole lot better.
He sensed trouble brewing, and didn’t know the extent to which it would go once they tossed up the opening tip and, while Culver swatted it, it ended up in a layup for Oklahoma.
Culver, driven hard early by having been roughed up and double-teamed into submission the last time he saw Oklahoma, started strong, dominating inside.
But the Mountaineers couldn’t open an advantage as the only 3-point shot they could hit in the first half was McBride’s buzzer beater.
And the WVU free throw shooting, so good since the Florida game, left them, as it finished up 11 of 21 while Oklahoma made all 10 of its free throws.
Missed free throws from a team that was making most of them?
Call it concentration, call it trying to fool the basketball gods. Take your pick.
“I don’t know what to tell you. I did everything I could think to do to try and get them to concentrate,” Huggins said. “But when you fumble balls, generally speaking; when miss a lot of shots you normally make, when you miss free throws, when you miss 1-footers, when you miss 3- or 4-footers … ”
The truth of the matter was the game played out to be a chess match between two master coaches, Lon Kruger for Oklahoma and Huggins, both of them making all the right moves, right down to Huggins again merging Culver and Gabe Osabuohien into and an offensive-defensive platoon that allowed each to do what he did best.
But, in the end, when it came time to close the game out in the second overtime, Culver couldn’t get it done down low.
Kur Kuath, a big man who did not score and played only nine minutes in a game that saw Jalen Bridges play 48, McNeil play 46, McBride play 45 and Culver 33, played strong defense down low, and while Culver and Bridges had chances to be heroes at the end, neither could get the ball into the basket in a pushing, shoving, clawing crowd.
The last play at the end of the second overtime saw WVU lob the ball to Culver, but even though the Mountaineers did what they could to clear out, as McNeil would explain, “it was tough for Derek to find a good spot to score.”
And so Oklahoma swept WVU in the regular season for a second straight year and took over second place in the Big 12 behind a Baylor team that still has two games with WVU, games that are somewhat in doubt right now because of the Bears’ battle with COVID-19.
And so this intriguing game, in which neither team could stretch a lead to double figures, got away from West Virginia.
“We had our chances in both overtimes to get it done.” McBride said.
Only the basketball gods wouldn’t let it happen.