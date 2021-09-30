West Virginia University and the Big 12 Conference have announced the game times and television schedule for the 2021-22 men’s basketball season.
WVU will have nine games, including eight regular-season contests and its charity exhibition game against Akron, shown on ESPN+, the streaming service which serves as the de facto Big 12 Network. Another 21 regular-season games will appear on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU, as will all games in the Big 12 tournament. A number of those games will be selected for showing on one of the ESPN family of channels closer to the date of the game.
For now, WVU has two contests, at Baylor on Jan. 31 and at home against Kansas on Feb. 1, scheduled for ESPN.
West Virginia will also see its Jan. 15 game at Kansas shown on CBS, while its game against UAB is still not set with a broadcast outlet.
WVU game-by-game schedule, listing date, opponent, television and time
n Friday, Oct. 29, vs. Akron (charity exhibition), ESPN+, 7 p.m.
n Tuesday, Nov. 9, vs, Oakland, ESPN+, 7 p.m.
n Friday, Nov. 12, vs. Pitt, ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.
n Thursday, Nov. 18, vs. Elon at Charleston, S.C., ESPN2, 9 p.m.
n Friday, Nov. 19, vs. Ole Miss or Marquette at Charleston, S.C., ESPN2 or ESPNU 7 or 9 p.m.
n Sunday, Nov. 21, opponent to be announced, at Charleston, S.C., ESPN2 or ESPNU, time TBA
n Friday, Nov. 26, vs. Eastern Kentucky, ESPN+, 7 p.m.
n Tuesday, Nov. 30, vs. Bellarmine, ESPN+, 7 p.m.
n Saturday, Dec. 4, vs. Radford, ESPN+, 4 p.m.
n Wednesday, Dec. 8, vs, Connecticut, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
n Sunday, Dec. 12, vs. Kent State, ESPN2 or ESPNU, 4 p.m.
n Saturday, Dec. 18, at UAB, TBA, 5 p.m.
n Wednesday, Dec. 22, vs. Youngstown State, ESPN+, 6 p.m.
n Saturday, Jan. 1, at Texas, ESPNU, Noon
n Monday, Jan. 3, at TCU, ESPNU, 7 p.m.
n Saturday, Jan. 8, vs. Kansas State, ESPN+ , 2 p.m.
n Tuesday, Jan. 11, vs. Oklahoma State, ESPN 2 or ESPNU, 9 p.m.
n Saturday, Jan. 15, at Kansas, CBS, 1:30 or 2 p.m.
n Tuesday, Jan. 18, vs. Baylor, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
n Saturday, Jan. 22, at Texas Tech, ESPN2 or ESPNU, noon
n Wednesday, Jan. 26, vs. Oklahoma, ESPN2 8 p.m.
n Saturday, Jan. 29, at Arkansas, ESPN or ESPN2, 2 p.m.
n Monday, Jan. 31, at Baylor, ESPN, 9 p.m.
n Saturday, Feb. 5, vs. Texas Tech, ESPN2 noon or 2 p.m.
n Tuesday, Feb. 8, vs. Iowa State, ESPN+, 7 p.m.
n Saturday, Feb. 12, at Oklahoma State, ESPN or ESPN2, 2 p.m.
n Monday, Feb. 14, at Kansas State, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
n Saturday, Feb. 19, vs. Kansas, ESPN, 8 p.m.
n Wednesday, Feb. 23, at Iowa State, ESPN2 or ESPNU, 7 p.m.
n Saturday, Feb. 26, vs. Texas, ESPN or ESPN2, noon, 2 or 4 p.m.
n Tuesday, Mar. 1, at Oklahoma, ESPN or ESPN2, 7 p.m.
n Saturday, Mar. 5, vs. TCU, ESPN, 2 p.m.
n Mar. 9-12, Big 12 tournament at Kansas City, Mo., ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU, TBA