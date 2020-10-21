The West Virginia University men’s basketball team goes Gator hunting this season.
WVU will host the University of Florida this season in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. All challenge games will be held Saturday, Jan. 30. Broadcast networks and game times will be announced at a later date.
The Gators are coming off a 19-12 season shortened, as all college basketball teams’ seasons were, by COVID-19. Florida finished fifth in the SEC with an 11-7 conference record.
UF is led by junior Keyontae Johnson, who led the Gators in scoring (14.0 ppg) and steals (38) and was second in rebounding (7.1 per game).
Johnson will have plenty to deal with underneath with the 1-2 low-post punch of Oscar Tshiebwe and Derek Culver.