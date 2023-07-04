Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Oklahoma West Virginia Basketball

West Virginia guard Joe Toussaint drives around Oklahoma guard Grant Sherfield during the first half of a Big 12 basketball game in Morgantown last season. Toussaint has announced that he is transferring to Texas Tech.

 The Associated Press

MORGANTOWN -- A day after he announced he would not return to West Virginia for the 2023-24 basketball season, Joe Toussaint made public his transfer destination.

The guard announced via Instagram he will spend his final year of eligibility at Texas Tech.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.