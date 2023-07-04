West Virginia guard Joe Toussaint drives around Oklahoma guard Grant Sherfield during the first half of a Big 12 basketball game in Morgantown last season. Toussaint has announced that he is transferring to Texas Tech.
MORGANTOWN -- A day after he announced he would not return to West Virginia for the 2023-24 basketball season, Joe Toussaint made public his transfer destination.
The guard announced via Instagram he will spend his final year of eligibility at Texas Tech.
“200% COMMITTED!!” Toussaint wrote in a caption on his commitment post. “WRECKEM.”
Shortly after Toussaint said he would not return to WVU on Monday, he announced his final three choices of Kansas State, Texas Tech and Pitt, and on Tuesday he announced he would transfer to the Big 12 foe. The 2023-24 Big 12 men’s basketball schedule has not yet been released.
Toussaint is the second player expected to be on the upcoming season’s roster to announce he won't return since the arrest and resignation of former coach Bob Huggins. Tre Mitchell announced last week he is transferring to Kentucky.
Junior forwards James Okonkwo and Mohamed Wague also announced they would enter the portal, but have not said where they will play next season. Point guard Kerr Kriisa reportedly entered the portal, but later announced he would remain at WVU.
The 2022-23 season was Toussaint’s only at WVU after spending the previous three years at Iowa.
The 6-foot guard from the Bronx, New York, was consistently one of the first and most productive players off the bench last season for the Mountaineers, averaging 9.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 37.4% from the field, 32.7% from the arc and 78.8% from the free throw line over 34 games.
Toussaint originally announced his intention to return to WVU for his final season of eligibility April 7 in a video posted to Instagram.
Huggins, who was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last year and had been WVU’s head coach since 2007, submitted his resignation to university President Gordon Gee and athletic director Wren Baker on the night of June 17.
Huggins’ resignation came after he was arrested and charged with driving under the influence in Pittsburgh on the night of June 16.
Josh Eilert was named interim head coach June 24 and was officially introduced in his new role June 26 at the WVU Coliseum.
WVU is scheduled to open the 2023-24 season against Missouri State on Nov. 6 at the WVU Coliseum.