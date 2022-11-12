Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Joey2Saints

WVU's Joe Toussaint goes up for two of his team-high 18 points in the Mountaineers' win at Pitt Friday night.

 KEVIN KINDER | BlueGoldNews.com

MORGANTOWN — When West Virginia wins a sporting event at home, the players line up in front of their faithful and sing John Denver’s “Take Me Home Country Roads.”

Friday night, at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, they should have broken out a little Frank Sinatra and “New York, New York,” for the night belonged to New York import Joe Toussaint, who led the Mountaineers to their sixth straight victory over Backyard Brawl rival Pitt 81-56.