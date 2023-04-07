Maryland guard Ian Martinez (23) blocks a layup attempt by West Virginia guard Joe Toussaint (5) in the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Birmingham, Ala., on March 16. Maryland won 67-65.
West Virginia guard Joe Toussaint drives downcourt during a Big 12 Conference basketball game against Iowa State on Feb. 27 in Ames, Iowa.
Charlie Neibergall | The Associated Press
MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia guard Joe Toussaint plans to return to the program next season.
Toussaint announced his decision in a video posted to Instagram on Friday.
“What’s up Mountaineer nation? It’s Joe Toussaint here,” Toussaint said in the video. “I just want to thank you guys for all the love and support that you guys have brought to this team, standing behind us when we was going through adversity and things like that.
"First off, I want to start off by thanking God for giving me this opportunity to play this game of basketball that I love and blessing me with the gifts I have. I want to thank my teammates, my coaches, my supporters, my fans.
“I’ve been talking with my family, and we decided I’ll be back for the '23-'24 basketball season. Mountaineer nation, let’s run it back.”
The 6-foot guard from the Bronx, New York, transferred to WVU from Iowa, where he spent three seasons, before the 2022-23 campaign. He played in 34 games and averaged 9.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 37.4% from the field, 32.7% from the arc and 78.8% from the free throw line. Toussaint averaged 21.8 minutes per game, mainly coming off the bench behind starting point guard Kedrian Johnson.
Toussaint was one of six Mountaineers recognized on senior day. Erik Stevenson, Emmitt Matthews Jr. and Johnson are out of eligibility, but Toussaint, Tre Mitchell and Jimmy Bell Jr. all could keep playing. Mitchell and Bell have not announced their future intentions.
WVU picked up a commitment Wednesday from Arizona transfer Kerr Kriisa, who was largely considered the top point guard in the transfer portal. The Mountaineers will also have Jose Perez, who announced last week he will stay at WVU after the NCAA deemed him ineligible to compete in the 2022-23 season after transferring from Manhattan.
In addition to newcomers to the court in Kriisa and Perez, WVU has a commitment from Omar Silverio, another Manhattan transfer.