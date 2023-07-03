Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia Iowa St Basketball

West Virginia guard Joe Toussaint (5) passes around Iowa State forward Tre King (0) during the first half of a Big 12 Conference men’s basketball game Monday in Ames, Iowa.

 Charlie Neibergall | The Associated Press

MORGANTOWN -- Joe Toussaint will not be returning to the West Virginia basketball team for the 2023-24 season.

The guard announced via Instagram on Monday he would be spending his final year of eligibility elsewhere, but did not announce a transfer destination.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.