MORGANTOWN -- Joe Toussaint will not be returning to the West Virginia basketball team for the 2023-24 season.
The guard announced via Instagram on Monday he would be spending his final year of eligibility elsewhere, but did not announce a transfer destination.
“Where do I start .. I appreciate you guys as a whole for embracing a kid from the Bronx with all your heart. I appreciate all the support and love that was brought on to my family and I from this state,” Toussaint wrote in part in the post.
“This decision was made by me and I believe this is the best decision for my career after college. With that being said I will not be returning to WVU for my last year .. I love you all and wish you guys all nothing but the best! I understand people are going to say what they want, but that’s just going to make my story better.”
Toussaint is the second player that was expected to be on the upcoming season’s roster to announce he would not be returning since the arrest and resignation of coach Bob Huggins. Tre Mitchell announced last week he would be transferring to Kentucky.
Junior forwards James Okonkwo and Mohamed Wague also announced they would enter the transfer portal, but have not yet announced where they would play next season. Arizona transfer point guard Kerr Kriisa reportedly entered the transfer portal, but later announced he would remain at WVU.
The 2022-23 season was Toussaint’s only at WVU after spending the previous three years at Iowa.
The 6-foot guard from the Bronx, New York, was consistently one of the first and most productive players off the bench last season for the Mountaineers, averaging 9.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 37.4% from the field, 32.7% from the arc and 78.8% from the free throw line over 34 games.
Toussaint originally announced his intention to return to WVU for his final season of eligibility April 7 in a video posted to Instagram.
Huggins, who was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last year and had been WVU’s head coach since 2007, submitted his resignation to university President Gordon Gee and athletic director Wren Baker on the night of June 17.
Huggins’ resignation came after he was arrested and charged with driving under the influence in Pittsburgh on the night of June 16. Huggins appeared in Pittsburgh Municipal Court on Monday and waived his case, setting up a formal arraignment on Aug. 17 at 8 a.m.
Josh Eilert was named interim head coach June 24 and was officially introduced in his new role June 26 at the WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers announced the staff under Eilert on Sunday, with Da’Sean Butler, DerMarr Johnson, Jordan McCabe and Alex Ruoff serving as assistants, and longtime assistant Ron Everhart moving to a new role as director of community relations and player outreach.
Toussaint showed support for both Eilert and Huggins, as well as his teammates and others, in his farewell.
“Coach Josh I believe in you and your future as a head coach!” Toussaint wrote. “Last but not least Coach Huggs, I appreciate you for believing in me and keeping faith in me to become better and better each day. You will forever be my guy and I will forever be your guy.”
Under NCAA rules, players have 30 days to enter the transfer portal after a coach’s departure.
Two of the other transfers WVU brought in this offseason, in addition to Kriisa, have announced their intentions to remain in Morgantown in recent days.
“Not going anywhere,” Montana State transfer guard RaeQuan Battle wrote June 26 in a quote tweet of a report from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein that Battle would remain with WVU.
“Goin’ Nowhere,” Syracuse transfer center Jesse Edwards wrote on Twitter with a picture of himself with Eilert. “Time to make this a special year. Lets go to work for this staff, this team and this place. Let’s go WV!”
WVU also signed Manhattan transfer guard Omar Silverio this offseason, and are expected to return sophomore forward Josiah Harris, junior guard Kobe Johnson, junior forward Patrick Suemnick, junior guard Seth Wilson and fifth-year guard Jose Perez. Perez was with the Mountaineers last season but was deemed ineligible by the NCAA for the 2022-23 season after transferring from Manhattan shortly before the season began.
WVU is scheduled to open the 2023-24 season against Missouri State on Nov. 6 at the WVU Coliseum.