MORGANTOWN -- Three West Virginia players have entered the transfer portal following the arrest and resignation of coach Bob Huggins last weekend, according to multiple reports.
Starting forward Tre Mitchell became the first to enter the portal, as was reported Thursday evening by Justin Jackson of The Dominion Post, while point guards Kerr Kriisa and Joe Toussaint entered Friday.
Jonathan Givony of ESPN was the first to report Kriisa entrance to the portal, and Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports was the first to report the news on Toussaint.
Mitchell was in his first season with the Mountaineers last season and played in all 34 games with 32 starts. The 6-foot-9, 225-pound Pittsburgh native has a season of eligibility remaining and announced in April his intentions of returning for the 2023-24 season with WVU. He was tied for second on the team in scoring in last year’s 19-15 season with 11.7 points per game. He shot 47% from the field, 36.4% from the arc and 78.9% from the free throw line, adding 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.
Mitchell spent the 2021-22 season at Texas, where he played in 24 games and started 17 with averages of 8.7 points and four rebounds per game. He spent the two seasons before that at UMass.
Toussaint was also in his first season with WVU last season after transferring from Iowa, where he spent three seasons. The 6-foot guard from the Bronx, New York, was consistently one of the first and most productive players off the bench last season for the Mountaineers, averaging 9.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 37.4% from the field, 32.7% from the arc and 78.8% from the free throw line over 34 games. He announced his intentions to return to WVU for his final season of eligibility April 7 in a video posted to Instagram.
Kriisa was the first player from the transfer portal to sign with WVU this offseason, after spending the last three seasons at Arizona. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound guard from Tartu, Estonia, was considered the top point guard in the transfer portal when he committed.
He led the Pac-12 in assists per game the last two years -- he averaged 5.14 last season -- and was the first to accomplish the feat since USC’s Brandon Granville in 2000 and 2001. He added 9.9 points per game, and tied for the lead on the team with his 83 triples made. His 180 total assists ranked 20th nationally. He averaged 9.7 points and 4.7 assets the season prior.
Kerr, who played with Prienai CBet and Zalgiris II Kaunas in Lithuania, as well as with the Estonian senior and junior national teams prior to Arizona, finished his time with the Wildcats 10th in program history with 177 3s made, and he’s one of only five players in Pac-12 history to record multiple triple-doubles in a career.
Huggins, who was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last season and had been WVU’s head coach since 2007, submitted his letter of resignation to university President Gordon Gee and Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker Saturday night. Huggins' resignation comes after he was arrested and charged with driving under the influence Friday night in Pittsburgh. Huggins’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 3.
In a joint statement from Gee and Baker following Huggins’ resignation, the two said, “In the days ahead, we will focus on supporting the student-athletes in our men’s basketball program and solidifying leadership for our program."
Mitchell was the lone starter expected to return for the 2023-24 season after Emmitt Matthews Jr., Erik Stevenson and Kedrian Johnson ran out of eligibility and Jimmy Bell Jr. transferred to Mississippi State.
While the three could potentially return to WVU, the remaining players on the roster now include transfer newcomers in guard RaeQuan Battle from Montana State, center Jesse Edwards from Syracuse and guard Omar Silverio from Manhattan, as well as returners in sophomore forward Josiah Harris, junior guard Kobe Johnson, junior forward James Okonkwo, junior forward Patrick Suemnick, junior forward Mohamed Wague and Junior guard Seth Wilson, as well as fifth-year guard Jose Perez, who was with the program but ineligible to play last season after his transfer from Manhattan.
Per NCAA rules, players have 30 days to enter the transfer portal after a coach’s departure.
WVU is scheduled to open the 2023-24 season against Missouri State on Nov. 6 at the WVU Coliseum.