Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

MORGANTOWN -- Three West Virginia players have entered the transfer portal following the arrest and resignation of coach Bob Huggins last weekend, according to multiple reports.

Starting forward Tre Mitchell became the first to enter the portal, as was reported Thursday evening by Justin Jackson of The Dominion Post, while point guards Kerr Kriisa and Joe Toussaint entered Friday.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.