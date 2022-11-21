Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Huggins Jimmy Bell

WVU coach Bob Huggins gives instruction to Jimmy Bell during the Mountaineers' win over Penn on Nov. 18.

 KEVIN KINDER | BlueGoldNews.com

MORGANTOWN — Through the first couple of weeks of the 2022-23 men’s basketball season, West Virginia hasn’t been challenged, winning each of its four games by at least 18 points.

The Mountaineers will find out what they’re made of this week, though, as they travel to Portland, Oregon, where they’ll play three games over four days in the Phil Knight Legacy in a field that features some outstanding teams.

