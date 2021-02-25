For the first half of Tuesday’s 74-66 win at TCU, West Virginia junior Derek Culver played like one of the country’s most dominant centers.
In the second half, the Horned Frogs treated Culver like one of the most dominant centers to ever play the game — Shaquille O’Neal.
In doing so, TCU sent Culver to the free-throw line, hacking WVU’s big man instead of letting him post up and score. For the most part, the strategy worked as Culver went just 6 of 14 from the stripe.
It’s been an up-and-down plight from the free-throw line for Culver, who now sits at 58% (83 for 143) for the season. Culver’s foul-shooting stroke has come and gone throughout the year and his career, and after seemingly having the issue figured out a few games ago, the struggles have returned.
So, despite going for 18 points and 14 rebounds on Tuesday, the struggles put a damper on an otherwise big performance.
“I can take some positives, but there really weren’t too many positives, honestly,” Culver said. “I left a lot of freebies at the line, honestly. It’s something I’m going to think about on the way back home. It’s over with now, I can’t really do anything about it. It’s not like I was trying to miss them.”
A lot of the season has been about trial and error in terms of Culver’s form. In a loss to Florida on Jan. 30, Culver introduced a hesitation in his form, one that created several lane violations and also led to a 14-for-17 performance. Combined with the next game against Iowa State, Culver was 17 for 21 over a two-game span (81%).
But since, Culver has gone just 25 for 46 (54.3%) as the hesitation has faded from his form. Culver, who said he watches film of his foul-shooting stroke, said the hesitation was accidental in the first place.
“That hitch that came — that’s something that just came out of nowhere,” Culver said. “That wasn’t something I planned on doing.”
Whether it was the hitch that briefly corrected Culver’s form or some other piece of his routine, it would be an invaluable weapon to have if opponents choose to follow TCU’s lead in fouling Culver underneath. That’s a fact not lost on coach Bob Huggins.
“Yeah, he’s hiding from me now — when he starts making them, he hides from me — he can’t hide from me anymore,” Huggins said. “I would think if he was better at the line he wouldn’t get fouled quite as much. He’s a guy who really absorbs contact. He’s a big, strong guy.
“And I thought we had it fixed a little bit, but it’s like anything else, you get away from it and you don’t do it, when you come back to it, you’re not as good as what you were when you left and he hasn’t put the time in that he was putting in when he was shooting the ball well.”
As a team, the Mountaineers are shooting 69.36% from the charity stripe, ranking them 215th nationally. Culver is hardly the only one to struggle at the line.
Jalen Bridges (7 for 14) and Kedrian Johnson (6 for 12) are each shooting 50%, though in limited opportunities. Over the last three games, even Miles “Deuce” McBride has gone a bit cold, hitting 13 of 20 free throws (65%). For the season, McBride is shooting 79.8%.
Then there’s Gabe Osabuohien, a senior forward who has gone 16 for 41 (39%) so far this season.
The team’s leaders at the line are undoubtedly Sean McNeil (88.6%), Taz Sherman (85.9%) and Jordan McCabe (82.4%). But all three are guards, and it’s Culver who will likely have the most opportunities to do damage in terms of free throws, especially if WVU continues to feature the forward in the offense.
So, while players like Sherman may not get the number of chances Culver likely will get moving forward, can he rub off on his teammates?
“I talk to Gabe all the time because Gabe’s follow through isn’t usually bad,” Sherman said. “He has a good follow through, it’s just sometimes his hand shakes — I call it breaking through the wall, that means you’ve got to follow through and point your fingers at the rim. I tell Gabe that all the time, but sometimes he does it and sometimes he doesn’t. It’s hard to change somebody’s shot, but he’ll get it.
“[Culver] is going to start making free throws again like he has in recent games. We’re going to get back to it. But yeah, I give a few pointers here and there when I can.”