MORGANTOWN — The duo of Oscar Tshiebwe and Derek Culver is becoming a force for the West Virginia Mountaineers.
Leading West Virginia to a 83-57 victory over the Nicholls State Colonels on Saturday afternoon at the WVU Coliseum, both achieved a double-double — Tshiebwe’s fifth of the season and Culver’s third. It was also the first time this season that the pair picked up a double-double in the same game.
Culver had 16 points and 16 rebounds while Tshiebwe added 15 points and 11 boards.
From the opening whistle, Tshiebwe and Culver were among a group of Mountaineers that found success against a strong Nicholls defense. A back-and-forth defensive battle ensued, causing the Mountaineers to enter halftime with a 39-31 lead.
“Coach kind of told us at halftime ‘we gotta start playing,’ ” said West Virginia guard Sean McNeil, whose 10 points included three 3-pointers. “He tells us everything we need to do, it’s just [that] I think we think too much.”
West Virginia (9-1), which shot 31.4% from the field in the first half, came out in the second half and improved on offense, shooting 51.9% from the field while also going 14 of 16 from the free-throw line.
The Mountaineers continued to build a lead over Nicholls that peaked at 27 points. The Colonels were unable to respond.
“Having somebody like Sean, who can make shots, really helps us as well,” Huggins said. “Taz [Sherman, eight points] is starting to be the player that we thought we recruited. I thought [Brandon Knapper] played well. Deuce [Miles McBride, 15 points] made every shot in the walk-through we had this morning. He couldn’t make one in the game, and then made some big plays on the run.
“It was a good team win.”
Emmitt Matthews Jr. joined Culver, Tshiebwe, McBride and McNeil in double-figure scoring, finishing with 10 points.
Sherman tied a career best as the junior scored eight points on 3-of-4 shooting.
WVU walk-on guard Spencer Macke took the floor for the game’s final 1:38, scoring his first career collegiate points as he went 2 for 2 from the foul line.
Noticeably absent from the Mountaineers’ rotation was guard Jermaine Haley, who entered Saturday ranked second on the team in minutes per game. Huggins cited “coach’s decision” as the factor.
For Nicholls, D’Angelo Hunter, a former WVU guard who transferred to Nicholls following the 2017-18 season, led the team in scoring as he contributed 14 points in 34 minutes. He also received a technical foul in his return to the Coliseum.
Despite picking up the win, West Virginia’s second straight, Culver thinks the team is still trying to fully bounce back from its Dec. 7 loss to St. John’s.
“I would say we rebounded from it, but I wouldn’t say necessarily 100% because there are some things that are still bothering us, like turnovers,” Culver said. “Not even just guard play; bigs too. I know I probably had a couple turnovers here and there so I feel like that’s been a thorn in our side [that] we gotta get out.”
The Mountaineers will be off until next Saturday, when they hit the road to take on Youngstown State. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.