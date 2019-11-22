MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University’s Oscar Tshiebwe is going to take some time to find his stride in college basketball, but when the freshman forward is on he becomes a big problem for the opposition.
Just ask Boston University, which visited the WVU Coliseum on Friday as part of the Cancun Challenge.
Tshiebwe led all scorers with 21 points and also led all players with 10 rebounds as the Mountaineers remained unbeaten on the season with a 69-44 win against the Terriers.
The Mountaineers (4-0) opened the game on an 11-0 run and held BU (3-3) scoreless for more than five minutes to open play Friday and the defense continued to bother the Terriers throughout the night. Boston turned the ball over 22 times, which WVU turned into 25 points on the other end.
Still, veteran West Virginia coach Bob Huggins was not entirely pleased with the team’s defensive effort Friday. Huggins said the Mountaineers looked good on defense at times, but not so much at others.
“We’re getting better,” Huggins said. “But then we got away from what we started doing [in last week’s win] at Pitt, which was good for us. We got away from it today for some odd reason unknown to man.
“It was guys that you wouldn’t suspect. They would not do what they were supposed to do. Part of that, maybe, was we had guys in there that hadn’t played a bunch of minutes and they would start getting on the wrong side of a guy. We’re trying to be consistent with it, and we may have made a mistake when we said, ‘let’s go ahead and double out of it.’ [It’s] not that we shouldn’t do that, but it might be too soon to do that. Then you sit and look at the schedule and you see who you have coming up, and we’re going to need to [do that].”
Friday marked the first time both sophomore forward Derek Culver and Tshiebwe both finished with double-digit scoring totals, and those two being able to find success while sharing the floor is something Huggins has openly pined for. On Friday it was easy to see some improvement in that area, but the times when their spacing was off and the court got small for them were also clear.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” Huggins said. “They’re still getting in each other’s way. We need to make sure we can get each of them isolated, because if they’re both isolated they’re going to score — or have a great chance to.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do with him, and he’s got a lot of work to do in just his understanding. Derek got better as the year went on a year ago, and I think he continues to get better now, but Derek has a little bit better understanding of ‘when’ and ‘why’ than Oscar does. But Oscar wants to learn.”
Tshiebwe was pretty good in the first half, scoring nine points and grabbing five rebounds in the first 20 minutes, but there were times when it was evident Huggins was frustrated with the freshman.
“I wasn’t very happy with him because I thought he took plays off,” Huggins said. “I wasn’t very happy with the first half because he took plays off, and when you take plays off — generally speaking — you get burned. So I think they made three 3s when he was guarding them. Made a couple of layups early when he didn’t get back to his man. When you sit in there and you’re looking at maybe 13 points given up, that’s a lot.
“But he’s a great kid — he wants to learn, he wants to get better. He wants to do all the right things, and I think sometimes he almost wants to do the right thing too much — he doesn’t cut loose and really play. We’ve got a long way to go.”
West Virginia, like it did to start the game, opened the second half with a big run to put some distance between itself and BU. Tshiebwe was a big part of that, connecting on three baskets as the Mountaineers went on a 12-0 run to open the half and make any potential Boston comeback a difficult one.
Culver finished with 10 points to go with five rebounds while senior Jermaine Haley scored 13 points as well as accounting for three rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Forward Walter Whyte led Boston with 13 points while forward Max Mahoney and guard Alex Vilarino each had seven rebounds in the loss.
WVU did a lot of its damage Friday in the paint, outscoring BU 48-22 there. The Mountaineers’ outside shooting, however, was poor. West Virginia attempted 18 3-pointers against BU and made just two of them, prompting Huggins to express his displeasure with the situation following the game.
“I’m a big believer in stepping into your shot,” Huggins said. “I think when you step into your shot, you get your legs in it. I get tired of watching guys banging the ball off the front of the rim constantly. I think that’s one of the worst plays in basketball because you bang it off the front of the rim and it’s like an outlet pass to the other team.
“I tell our guys all the time [to] throw it over the rim. I’m good with that. Throw it over the rim, just stop banging it off the front of the rim. We have a whole bunch of guys do that, and I think their mechanics are not what they need to be. I don’t think that they get any legs in their shot whatsoever.”
Next for WVU is a trip to Mexico to play out the rest of the Cancun Challenge in Mexico. The Mountaineers play Northern Iowa on Tuesday, followed by a game against the winner between South Carolina and Wichita State on Wednesday.