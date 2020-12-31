Through 10 games, it’s been a season full of flashes and lapses for the West Virginia University men’s basketball team, and it seems like every time the Mountaineers answer a question a new one arises.
But perhaps the one that has lingered the most consistently is, “What is wrong with Oscar Tshiebwe?”
The sophomore’s numbers are down across the board, including his minutes per game. Entering the season as an All-Big 12 Conference preseason first-team selection, Tshiebwe figured to be a big part of any success WVU achieved this season.
His contributions are still obviously vital, and if his last outing in a 73-51 win over Northeastern on Tuesday — one in which he piled up 12 points and 15 rebounds — is any indication, maybe Tshiebwe is on track to break out for good.
After the game, Tshiebwe spoke about the struggles and about the importance of coming on with the start of the thick of conference play looming. The No. 9 Mountaineers (8-2 overall, 1-1 Big 12) will travel to Oklahoma for a 4 p.m. tipoff Saturday. The game will air on ESPN2.
To hear Tshiebwe tell it, snapping out of the early-season funk is fairly simple. To him, it’s about nothing more than effort.
“You need to go for everything, that’s what I did today, so that’s why I looked good today,” Tshiebwe said. “This game is going to help us, me especially, and our confidence. A game like this is to prepare you for the league. The Big 12 is good, so now I know what I have to do to dominate. You have to go for every rebound, you have to run up and down the floor — you just need to play hard. The game I always play, that’s the game I need to play.”
Tshiebwe arrived at that conclusion with continued conversations with coach Bob Huggins, teammates and assistants, all of whom have spent time attempting to talk the big man through his struggles.
“I had a really good conversation with Coach Huggins,” Tshiebwe said. “He said, ‘You don’t need to think. Make a play. If you make it, you make it. You miss it, you miss it. You play your basketball. Play hard.’ I don’t think I’ve been playing really hard like I always play and this kind of game I came back. So, I’ve got to play hard like I always do and that’s what I did today.”
“We’ve had plenty of sit-down talks with him,” junior guard Emmitt Matthews added. “I’ve personally talked to him plenty of times, just about the game of basketball is mental, it’s not always physical. People are going to try to outsmart you more than out-physical you because you are probably the most physical basketball player in the country.”
Huggins milestone
Once again a nominee for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Huggins is about to reach yet another milestone in his illustrious career.
The next West Virginia win will be Huggins’ 300th with his alma mater, and the Mountaineers will have a chance to get that victory for him at Oklahoma.
Huggins was asked about it on Tuesday after WVU’s 73-51 win over Northeastern. While Huggins said he isn’t much into individual accolades, he did admit that winning at West Virginia is still special.
“I don’t know why I don’t pay attention to it, but I don’t, and I would be lying if I told you I did,” Huggins said. “I mean, it has been great being home. For a kid who was running through Deckers Creek and Dug Hill in my early days, and then having the opportunity to come here and play and play in this building [is great]. It is great to be back. I remember the press conference when [former athletic director Ed Pastilong] went through all the coaches, and all of us [were from West Virginia]. That was when [former football coach] Rich [Rodriguez] was here and [women’s basketball coach] Mike Carey is a Clarksburg guy. Eddy is a West Virginia guy. We had a whole room full of West Virginia people, and that’s home.
“Growing up, I spent a lot of time in Ohio, and my parents obviously spent a lot of time in Ohio. If anybody mentioned West Virginia, it was home. It was home, and my dad set me up on the antenna tower to turn the antenna so that we could pick up West Virginia games. It’s obviously very near and dear to me. I came here to try to do the best job I possibly could and elevate this program to national status and do what I could do to help with the facilities that we didn’t have. The place was exactly the same as it was when I left here. We certainly needed to uplift things and make it better and give guys an opportunity to do and be what they can be. I think we’ve done that.”