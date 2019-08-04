MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia University freshman forward Oscar Tshiebwe did not make the trip to Spain with the rest of the team for a three-game exhibition tour, according to a release from the school.
Tshiebwe, a native of the Democratic Republic of Congo, a McDonald's All-American last season and a 247Sports 5-star recruit, was kept home due to visa restrictions.
Listed at 6-foot-9 and 245 pounds, Tshiebwe is just the second McDonald's All-American to ever sign with West Virginia and comes to Morgantown as the highest rated Mountaineer recruit in the 247Sports Composite era.
The rest of the Mountaineers arrived in Spain early Sunday morning. WVU's first game in Spain is Tuesday, when the Mountaineers take on the Madrid All-Stars at 1:30 p.m. Each of West Virginia's games on the tour can be streamed live at flosports.tv.