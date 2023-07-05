MORGANTOWN -- One West Virginia men's basketball player announced his transfer destination on Wednesday and another will enter the portal.
Junior forward Mohamed Wague announced on Instagram he has committed to Alabama, while Jose Perez has reportedly decided to go into the transfer portal.
On3 was the first to report Perez’s intention to enter the transfer portal, and Perez later shared that post on his Instagram story. In a joint post on Instagram, Wague announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide.
Wague entered the transfer portal June 26 -- the same day Josh Eilert was introduced at the WVU Coliseum as the interim coach for the 2023-24 season following the arrest and resignation of then-coach Bob Huggins.
Wague played in 28 games as a sophomore during the Mountaineers’ 19-15 2022-23 season. The 6-foot-10, 225-pounder averaged 4.1 points and 3.1 rebounds per game while shooting 74.2% from the field. He missed the end of the season due to a right foot injury suffered Feb. 25.
Before his arrival at WVU, Wague played at Harcum College in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, where he averaged 14.8 points and 11.9 rebounds per game. There, he led the nation in offensive rebounds and total rebounds and was third nationally in blocked shots. He was an NJCAA Division I First Team All-American.
Wague hinted at his departure the day before in a social media post to Twitter and Instagram.
“Nothing but love I will always remember my time up here in Morgantown, Coaching [staff], teammates, and the people in general,” Wague wrote. “Thank you.”
Perez had been with WVU since November, but was deemed ineligible to compete with the Mountaineers during the 2022-23 season by the NCAA following his transfer from Manhattan. He left Manhattan after then-Jaspers coach Steve Masiello was fired Oct. 25. He initially announced his intentions to stay in Morgantown for the 2023-24 season in late March.
The 6-foot-5, 220-pound guard had his waiver for immediate eligibility denied Dec. 16, and the Mountaineers filed an appeal following the decision, which was denied Jan. 11. He did receive the additional year of eligibility.
Perez started 29 of the 30 games he played in 2021-22 at Manhattan, averaging 18.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He was named first-team All-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference after leading the league in scoring and free throws made and finishing second in assists.
Prior to Manhattan, the Bronx, New York, native was at Marquette for the 2020-21 season, where he played in 10 games.
Perez spent his first two seasons at Gardner-Webb. He averaged 15.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game there as a sophomore, and as a freshman, he broke the single-season freshman scoring record for Gardner-Webb’s Division I era with 526 points, averaging 15.1 points per game.
Overall, he’s played in 97 games with 76 starts. He has recorded 1,460 points, 444 rebounds and 338 assists.
Now, he’s the latest in a growing list of players to enter the transfer portal since the departure of Huggins.
Huggins, who was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last year and had been WVU’s coach since 2007, submitted his resignation to university President Gordon Gee and athletic director Wren Baker on the night of June 17.
Huggins’ resignation came after he was arrested and charged with driving under the influence in Pittsburgh on the night of June 16. Huggins appeared in Pittsburgh Municipal Court on Monday and waived his case, setting up a formal arraignment on Aug. 17 at 8 a.m.
Under NCAA rules, players have 30 days to enter the transfer portal after a coach’s departure.
Guard Joe Toussaint announced Monday he would not return to WVU for the upcoming season, and on Tuesday announced he would be transferring to Texas Tech. Forward Tre Mitchell, the lone expected returning starter from last year, announced he would transfer to Kentucky on June 26. Junior forward James Okonkwo has also entered the transfer portal, but has not announced where he will play next season.
Arizona transfer point guard Kerr Kriisa also reportedly entered the transfer portal following Huggins’ resignation, but announced he would stay at WVU following Eilert’s promotion to interim coach. Montana State transfer guard RaeQuan Battle and Syracuse transfer center Jesse Edwards have also both announced their intentions to stay.
Guard Omar Silverio also came to WVU via the transfer portal in the offseason. He arrived from Manhattan, but didn’t play in any games there before Masiello was fired. He last played for Hofstra in the 2021-22 season.
Sophomore forward Josiah Harris, junior guard Kobe Johnson, junior forward Patrick Suemnick and junior guard Seth Wilson all remain on the roster as returners from last season.
WVU is scheduled to open the 2023-24 season against Missouri State on Nov. 6 at the WVU Coliseum.