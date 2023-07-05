Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN -- One West Virginia men's basketball player announced his transfer destination on Wednesday and another will enter the portal.

Junior forward Mohamed Wague announced on Instagram he has committed to Alabama, while Jose Perez has reportedly decided to go into the transfer portal.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

