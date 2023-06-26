MORGANTOWN -- Another West Virginia men’s basketball player has hit the transfer portal following the arrest and resignation of head coach Bob Huggins.
Junior forward Mohamed Wague announced via social media he would be entering the transfer portal on Monday.
“Love the man and everyone in that building to death, and returning is 100% something I will consider but I feel like it’s in my best interest to explore what is out there for me,” Wague wrote in a post on Twitter that included a photo of him with interim head coach Josh Eilert.
Wague played in 28 games as a sophomore during the Mountaineers’ 19-15 2022-23 season. The 6-foot-10, 225-pounder averaged 4.1 points and 3.1 rebounds per game while shooting 74.2% from the field last season. He missed the end of the season due to a right foot injury suffered Feb. 25 that sidelined him indefinitely.
Before his arrival at WVU, Wague played at Harcum College in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, where he averaged 14.8 points and 11.9 rebounds per game. There, he led the nation in offensive rebounds and total rebounds and was third nationally in blocked shots. He was an NJCAA Division I First Team All-American.
Huggins, who was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last year and had been WVU’s head coach since 2007, submitted his resignation to university President Gordon Gee and athletic director Wren Baker on the night of June 17.
Huggins’ resignation came after he was arrested and charged with driving under the influence in Pittsburgh on the night of June 16. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 3.
Eilert was officially named interim head coach for the 2023-24 season Saturday evening. While Eilert has no previous head coaching experience, he is no stranger to the WVU program. He’s been on staff since Huggins arrived in 2007, and in the most recent season -- his 16th in Morgantown -- he served as an assistant coach, a position he assumed in July 2022.
A national search for a permanent head coach will take place at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, according to Baker.
Wague becomes the fourth WVU player to enter the transfer portal since Huggins’ resignation, although one -- Arizona transfer point guard Kerr Kriisa -- announced his decision to remain with the Mountaineers on Sunday.
Starting forward Tre Mitchell was the first to enter the transfer portal last week and on Monday announced his commitment to Kentucky. Guard Joe Toussaint also entered. Toussaint plans to visit Kansas State and Texas Tech in the coming week, according to multiple reports, and according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, he is still considering returning to Morgantown after Eilert’s promotion.
WVU is scheduled to open the 2023-24 season against Missouri State on Nov. 6 at the WVU Coliseum.