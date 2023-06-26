Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Texas West Virginia Basketball

West Virginia forward Mohamed Wague (11) blocks a shot by Texas forward Christian Bishop during the second half of a Big 12 basketball game in Morgantown on Jan. 21.

 AP photo

MORGANTOWN -- Another West Virginia men’s basketball player has hit the transfer portal following the arrest and resignation of head coach Bob Huggins.

Junior forward Mohamed Wague announced via social media he would be entering the transfer portal on Monday.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

