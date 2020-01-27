During the heyday of the old Boston Celtics, the smell of cigar smoke and the sight of Red Auerbach lighting a stogie from his seat on the bench was a sure sign the game was over for whoever was playing against Boston that night.
There is no smoking in the WVU Coliseum these days, but the No. 12 Mountaineers have their own version of Auerbach’s victory cigar — a 5-foot-11 walk-on freshman from Fort Thomas, Kentucky.
Make no mistake, Spencer Macke is more than just a glorified mascot for this West Virginia team. As a high school senior, Macke led the state of Kentucky in scoring — 34.9 point per game — and rebounding at 15.8 per game. He found his way to Morgantown via a connection his mother Tricia, a news anchor and youth basketball coach in the Cincinnati area, had with Bob Huggins.
As WVU’s roster is currently constructed, Macke is going to be one of the last players off the bench, if he even gets into the game. Ask anyone around the program, however, and they will tell you — the kid can play.
WVU has made a habit of blowing teams out in the Coliseum in recent weeks, and when the fans can sense the game getting out of hand the chants start to echo throughout the building.
“MACK-KEE” “MACK-KEE”
When Macke gets up from his spot on the bench and approaches the scorer’s table, the arena erupts. The crowd — and the WVU bench — holds its breath every time Macke hoists a shot, and when he starts making shots? Better bring your ear plugs.
That was the case last week when Macke nailed a 3-pointer — the first basket of his collegiate career — late in a rout of Texas. The Coliseum crowd went crazy. So did the West Virginia bench.
After the game his teammates carried Macke off the floor on their shoulders, and highlights of his basket literally went around the world as ESPN anchor Scott Van Pelt highlighted the play in his “Best Thing I Saw Today” segment on SportsCenter that night.
“All walk-ons are popular,” Huggins said. “All those students out there sitting [in the stands], that’s their dream.”
Saturday, when West Virginia was busy stomping visiting Missouri during their Big 12/SEC Challenge game in Morgantown, a similar scene played out. The Mountaineers were ahead by a wide margin, Macke made his way to the scorer’s table late in the second half and the crowd went wild.
If the Tigers’ spirits were not yet broken that day, the sight of WVU’s victory cigar checking into the game and the reaction from the Coliseum crowd had to be the final nail in that coffin.
“Honestly I’ve never seen a walk-on as popular as Spence,” WVU senior Jermaine Haley, a starter for the Mountaineers who last season hit a game-winner against Kansas in the Coliseum, said. “This guy walks around — more people know him than they know me. I know he loves it, and we love him.
“When he gets in the game, we did our job,” he continued. “That’s really what we work towards the whole game, to make sure we get Spence in the game. We know if we can get Spence in the game then we did exactly what we had to do.”
Once he was in the game against Missouri, it was clear the mission was to get Macke another bucket. When he hit a 3-pointer, this one from the left side with a kiss off the backboard on its way through the hoop, you would have thought West Virginia had just won a championship from the crowd reaction. When a later attempt appeared like it was going to fall before missing the target, all anyone could do was shrug and smile.
“How’s he bank it in?” Huggins said with a laugh following the game. “And the other one almost went in.”
Inquiring minds wanted to know after the game — did Macke call “bank” on the shot? The consensus was he did not, but basketball is not billiards and his bucket counted just the same. Just don’t tell that to Macke.
“He told me when we got in the locker room that he’s not going to count that shot because it hit the backboard,” Haley said.
As for the rest of Macke’s West Virginia teammates, their celebration was much more subdued the second time around.
Huggins noticed.
“See the guys are getting used to it,” Huggins said. “They didn’t carry him off this time. They didn’t did they? So they’re getting used to it. Pretty soon it won’t be a big deal.”