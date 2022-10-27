Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

all Jimmy Bell

WVU's Jimmy Bell throws down a dunk in a recent practice.

 KEVIN KINDER | BlueGoldNews.com

MORGANTOWN — When Bob Huggins decided to recruit Jimmy Bell Jr. to play center at West Virginia this year, it was sort of like him trying to catch lightning in a bottle ... twice.

See, Bell is a big tough kid from Saginaw, Michigan, although he is currently just a shadow of his younger self, if a shadow can weigh in at the 280 pounds he now carries.