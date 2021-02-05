The defensive struggles of No. 17 West Virginia have been asked about, talked about and harped on, with basketball coach Bob Huggins perhaps being his team’s biggest critic.
Subsequently, his words and ire have been quoted, printed and run in the form of video and/or sound clips over the past few weeks.
By now, anyone with any interest in the program has likely heard or read them, and that includes Mountaineer players themselves.
So how much do WVU players take to heart? With six straight games looming against ranked opponents, starting on Saturday with a contest against No. 23 Kansas at the Coliseum in Morgantown, it may be as paramount as it will ever be for the team to find some stability in stopping opponents. Saturday’s game against the Jayhawks will tip off at 2 p.m. and air on CBS.
Defense again was the discussion of the day during Zoom media conferences on Friday in preparation for a game against a Kansas team that buried 16 3-pointers in a 79-65 win over the Mountaineers (12-5 overall, 5-3 Big 12 Conference) on Dec. 22.
“I mean, everybody I think has heard what Coach Huggins has said, that we’re one of the worst defensive teams he’s ever had,” WVU sophomore point guard Miles “Deuce” McBride said. “That hurts, definitely, me taking pride in my defense and being one of the leaders on the team and not being able to get guys to come together. It’s college basketball, these are good players. You can’t leave somebody on an island like we’re doing. We’ve got to play more help defense and better team defense for us to be a good team in this league and one of the top teams in America. You’ve got to get stops.”
In reality, Huggins didn’t refer to this squad as one of the worst defensive teams he’s had, he called it the worst, an even higher indictment. That came during a radio interview after the team’s 76-72 nail-biting win at Iowa State on Tuesday in which the Mountaineers nearly blew a 15-point second-half lead against a Cyclones team that fell to 2-10 with the loss.
While the Jayhawks (12-6, 6-4) come into Morgantown uncharacteristically scuffling, having lost four of their last six games and on the verge of falling out of the rankings completely, Kansas still has plenty of firepower as it proved against WVU earlier in the season. But more than that, the Jayhawks still have as much talent as arguably anybody and seem capable of putting it together at any moment.
“Has at least 10 really, really good players,” Huggins said of Kansas coach Bill Self. “He substitutes a McDonald’s All-American for a McDonald’s All-American. They’re talented. They’ve been as talented a team as there has been in college basketball for quite a while. And Bill is a good coach. He’s a very good coach, but I think it’s easier to coach really good players than it is to coach guys that aren’t as good of players.”
Since the teams’ first meeting, Kansas has shifted its offensive philosophy just a bit, focusing more on feeding the ball into 6-foot-10 junior forward David McCormack, who has responded by going over double figures in scoring in five of the last six and six of the last eight games. That puts plenty of onus on WVU junior forward Derek Culver in the post.
“David McCormack, that’s the change,” Huggins said. “They’re throwing the ball to him, and rightfully so. He’s improved I think more than anybody I’ve coached against in however many years it’s been. I’ve never seen a guy get better that fast. He’s a heck of a threat for them now and they’re really looking to throw him the ball.”
But while McCormack is averaging 12.3 points, junior guard Ochai Abaji (14.1) leads the team in scoring with redshirt freshman Jalen Wilson (12.1) also in double figures. The Jayhawks offense comes mostly from the perimeter, where the two have combined to attempt 195 3-pointers so far this season, making 73 of them.
The 16 triples that Kansas canned against WVU represents a season high. In fact, the Jayhawks have hit 10 or more in only five of their 16 games and 12 or more just three times.
But Huggins said for whatever reason, the Mountaineers seem to bring out the best in Kansas and there’s no need to expect anything different on Saturday. So his team might as well be prepared.
“It kind of seems like that old story about the fat guy going to the pool and taking his shirt off and all of the mosquitos yelling, ‘Buffet! Buffet!’” Huggins said. “That’s kind of how I feel. When we walk in and it says, ‘WEST VIRGINIA’ across our chest, everybody in the eastern part of Kansas yells, ‘Buffet! Buffet!’ and kind of comes after us.”