Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

AMES, Iowa -- West Virginia’s outlook for the NCAA Tournament continues to change by the game.

So does the Mountaineers’ 72-69 win over Iowa State on Monday at Hilton Coliseum lock them into the Big Dance?

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.