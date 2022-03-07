For one day, all was right at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown and after so much had gone wrong in the weeks and months prior, the feeling for that moment was undeniable.
West Virginia (15-16 overall, 4-14 Big 12 Conference) finally finished off a close win in a 70-64 decision over TCU in WVU's regular-season finale Saturday, picking up only its second win in its last 15 games.
But with senior day and the close of the regular season came a sense of finality and the smallest flicker of hope that this week’s Big 12 Tournament could feature a magical run all the way to the postseason for the Mountaineers.
“We’ve just got to play,” WVU coach Bob Huggins said. “We’ve got to make our minds that we’re going to come in and play and compete. We’ve played everybody in the league, we know we can win.”
Yet victories have been few and far between for the Mountaineers, and that’s exactly what made Saturday’s punctuation mark on the season a bit sweeter. After the final horn sounded, led by senior forward Pauly Paulicap, WVU players went into the Mountaineer student section and celebrated with their peers.
In the scrum somewhere were senior guards Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil, each of whom have spent three seasons in Morgantown. Sherman’s time with the team will come to an end whenever West Virginia’s postseason ends, and McNeil hinted that his would as well.
“Me and Taz, as soon as we were walking up here … I didn’t really think about it until you’re singing, ‘Country Roads’ at the end of the game and it’s the last time we’ll be here in the Coliseum, but it’s special,” McNeil said. “I kind of took it all in. Obviously we haven’t had the season that we wanted to, but the fact that we’ve still got [11,324 in attendance], it’s just awesome. I’m glad we got the win today.”
“When you’re at the end of the game and you’re singing, ‘Country Roads’ and you finally get a win after a long stretch without a win in front of fans that are still there, in front of family members and everyone that came down here to see you, it’s amazing, man,” Sherman added. “I’m glad my team pulled off the win. We’re resilient. A lot of teams could’ve just laid it down and played out the last couple of games and just never thought about anything, but we’re fighting still. We actually believe and we do believe that we still have a shot.”
Making the moment even more special for Sherman was the attendance of his mother and younger brother.
“Just to be able to have my mom and my little brother in the Coliseum, they’ve only been here, this is the second time now, they were here last senior night and now this one,” Sherman said. “Just to be able to play and have a good showing in front of them is important to me.
“Just to be able to put on a good performance. You never know when it’s somebody’s first time watching you play. You never know if it’s going to be the last time watching you play either. Just kind of put on a show while you can.”
Over the course of a disappointing season, Sherman often did just that, and there was always quite a home audience to appreciate it. Average attendance in the Coliseum for the season was 11,535, and on Saturday, the crowd showing was still strong even with all that has gone wrong.
That was perhaps the best part of Saturday’s win for Huggins, to finally reward those that have stuck by the program through it all.
“We’ve had over 11,000 every game and when they get into the game and they start to yell and scream and cheer, the decibel level is fantastic for our guys in terms of keeping our guys emotionally charged,” Huggins said. “When you hear that and see them standing ... I can’t say enough about them because we’ve screwed enough things up during the course of the year that they could’ve given up on us but they never have.
“To have the kind of year, we’ve had an up and down year the way we’ve been up and down, and for them to continue to believe and to continue to come to games, it’s not easy. I pulled in before the game today and a guy and a lady came over and said, ‘You know, coach, this is our fourth game. We’ve got to come from 300 miles to be able to come to a game and we’ve come to four games.’ Who does that? What other school has people that are that dedicated and that committed to a state university that way?”