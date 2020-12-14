The West Virginia University men’s basketball team moved up in both the AP and coaches poll on Monday, as the Mountaineers are now ranked No. 8 and No. 7, respectively.
West Virginia moved up three spots in both polls, as it was No. 11 in the AP poll and No. 10 in the Coaches poll last week. The improved ranking comes after WVU defeated North Texas and then-No. 19 Richmond throughout the week. WVU’s next game comes against Iowa State on Friday.
In both the AP poll and the Coaches Poll, Gonzaga remains No. 1, followed by No. 2 Baylor, No. 3 Iowa, No. 4 Michigan State and No. 5 Kansas.